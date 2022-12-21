MEMORANDUM:Executive Order 22-278 (Special Election – House District 24)

Good Afternoon:

Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-278 (Special Election – House District 24), ordering a special election for Florida House District 24.

Earlier this month, Representative Joe Harding resigned from his position, creating a vacancy in the State Legislature. By issuing an order for a special election in the district, Governor DeSantis has set the dates of March 7, 2023, for the primary election and May 16, 2023, for the general election.

A copy of Executive order 22-278 can be found here.

Sincerely,

Taryn Fenske

Director of Communications

Governor Ron DeSantis

STATE OF FLORIDA

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 22-278

(Special Election – House District 24)

WHEREAS, section 100.101(2), Florida Statutes, provides that a vacancy in the membership of the State House of. Representatives shall be filled by special election; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to article X, section 3 of the Florida Constitution, and section 114.0l(l)(d), Florida Statutes, a vacancy now exists in the State House of Representatives due to the resignation of Representative Joseph Harding, House District 24;and

WHEREAS, pursuant to section 100.141(1), Florida Statutes, the Governor, after consultation with the Secretary of State, shall issue an order declaring the date the special election shall be held; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to section 100.111(2), Florida Statutes, prior to setting the special election dates, the Governor shall consider any upcoming elections in the jurisdiction where the special election will be held.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, as Governor of Florida, in obedience to my solemn constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, and pursuant to the Constitution and laws of the State of Florida, do hereby promulgate the following Executive Order, to take immediate effect:

Section 1 . A Special Election shall be held in House District 24 to fill the vacancy in the State House of Representatives, District 24.

Section 2 . A Special Primary Election shall be held on March 7, 2023.

Section 3 . A Special Election shall be held on May 16, 2023, if necessary, to select the State Representative for House District 24.

Section 4 . The Secretary of State shall work to implement other scheduling requirements for this Special Election.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of Florida to be affixed at Tallahassee, this 19th day of December, 2022.

Governor Ron DeSantis

Attest: Secretary of State