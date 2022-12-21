Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market to See Growth at a CAGR of 6.70% By 2028 | Top Players : Baskin-Robbins, Nestle SA
Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled "Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market" (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that highlighting opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The universal Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market survey report delivers key data about the product portfolios, product values, company profiles, shares, and contact data for the company. It also represents a brief summary of sales, revenue share, demand/supply data, and market growth analysis during the predicted period.
Some of the major players operating in the Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts market are: Baskin-Robbins, Nestle SA, Unilever, Danone Groupe SA, Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc., Cielo USA, Kraft Foods Group Inc., CSC BRANDS, L.P., Conagra Brands, Inc., red mango, 7-Eleven,Inc., Marble Slab Creamery, Global Franchise Group, LLC, Palapa Azul, Inc., Kahala Franchising, L.L.C., Sara Lee Desserts, General Mills, Inc., MRS. SMITH’S, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group and Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd
The demand for ice cream and frozen desserts market is projected to rise at a rate of 6.70% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Growing trend of consumption of ice creams and frozen desserts after meal as digestive products is expected to serve as a factor in the forecast period for the ice cream and frozen desserts market. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.
Ice cream and desserts are the food products which are often served after meal as refreshment between meal courses. They are composed of milk and creams along with fruits, dry fruits and flavours.
The ice cream and frozen desserts market is driven by various factors such as changing lifestyle of the people and increase in the disposal income of consumers. Additionally, increasing population base of individuals consuming frozen products globally and frozen desserts are extensively used in the catering and banqueting. These are some factors contributing to the growth of ice cream and frozen desserts market. Moreover, easy availability of retail stores such as supermarket, hypermarket and convenience stores along with wide variety in the ice-cream and frozen dessert are accelerating the growth of ice cream and frozen desserts market. Furthermore, increasing demand for low-fat dairy-based ice cream due to shift of consumers from conventional brands to the premium brands and availability of various flavours as Darjeeling tea, yuzu, matcha, corn, goat cheese, mocha ice cream, black sesame, barbeque sauce and pickled plum in the emerging market is likely to boost the growth of the ice cream and frozen desserts market. Along with all these factors, rising disposal income of the people and increase in impulse purchasing is driving the growth of the ice cream and frozen desserts market.
On the contrary, growing awareness regarding health coupled with increasing health consciousness among the consumers is likely to restrict the growth of the ice cream and frozen desserts market. Nonetheless, innovations in the products such as low fat or calorie products along with customized flavours are expected to provide huge opportunities for the growth of ice cream and frozen desserts market over the forecasted period. Additionally, introduction of premium products by key manufacturing players with innovative flavours are likely to provide lucrative growth for the ice cream and frozen desserts market in the years to come. The ice cream and frozen desserts industry is facing challenge of increase in the number of local manufacturers for ice-cream and other frozen products at the regional level.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the edible oil market
Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.
Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.
Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.
Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the edible oil market.
Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: Segmentation
Ice cream and frozen desserts market is segmented on the basis of type, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of type, the ice cream and frozen desserts market is segmented into frozen yogurt, frozen cakes, ice cream and others.
Based on distribution channel, the ice cream and frozen desserts market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores and others.
Table of Content: Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market Sizing
Part 05 Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
