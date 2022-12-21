Atlanta-Based Female Entrepreneurs and Founders Give Back to Individuals in Need Throughout South Africa
This trip was incredibly impactful for so many families, and Crystal and I are blessed to partner with the charitable nonprofits, Caring For Others and The Giving Bookshelf.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volition Enterprises and Sister Diamonds Co-CEOs Crystal Khalil and Dr. Nicole LaBeach proudly visited South Africa in partnership with the Atlanta-based nonprofits Caring For Others and The Giving Bookshelf. During the trip from Nov. 22 to Dec. 7, the duo led a professional development and empowerment program and provided necessary products, supplies, financial donations, basic necessities and resources to children, families, and individuals in Johannesburg and Cape Town.
During their visit to the Moshesh Primary School in the Langa District of Cape Town, Khalil and LaBeach surprised 12 families in need with consumer goods and food in addition to serving as keynote speakers for the school’s Valedictorian Ceremony to inspire and motivate its 80 seventh-grade graduates, some of their parents, and the entire staff. During these activities, the duo recognized that many of the students lacked proper school shoes. In partnership with Eslene Richmond-Shockley, Caring For Others president founder, they agreed to donate 650 pairs of shoes to the entire school. They also donated a brand new bicycle and helmet to a seventh-grade girl who walks three hours each way to school daily.
“This trip was incredibly impactful for so many families, and Crystal and I are blessed to partner with the charitable nonprofits, Caring For Others and The Giving Bookshelf,” LaBeach said. “South Africa is an amazing country filled with so many incredible people, and we appreciate those individuals who followed and supported us on our journey from afar.”
The trip also served as an opportunity for the duo to ramp up awareness of the third International Slumber Party (ISP), which previously brought together more than 10,000 young women from 100 countries. On Nov. 25, Khalil and LaBeach held an ISP Pop-Up Event with young women in Johannesburg where they increased awareness and excitement for the development experience.
Khalil and LaBeach also met their Project Coordinator and Johannesburg-native Koketso Mphuthi after two years of working with her. After attending the first ISP in 2021, Mphuthi wrote a thank you email expressing her gratitude for the event and desire to be mentored. Her request resulted inbeing mentored, an internship and, now, her role as a project coordinator.
“Meeting Ms. Crystal and Dr. Nicole was everything I imagined and more,” Mphuthi said. “After years of working together and being constantly inspired, empowered and motivated, I have achieved a myriad of my personal and professional goals and am able to realize my full potential through the mentorship and opportunities with which they have provided. Our first in-person interaction is something I’ll always cherish.”
Khalil and LaBeach motivate others to build the careers and businesses of their dreams while strengthening the relationships that matter at home, work and in the greater community. The duo harnesses the power of collectivism in all of their brands to effectively illuminate, celebrate and advance the brilliance of individuals.
Caring For Others is a 501c3 working to eradicate poverty. The organization is committed to giving those in need a chance to live with dignity by restoring hope and providing the tools and resources required to break the cycle of poverty and, ultimately, sustain an overall improved quality of life.
The Giving Bookshelf is a 501c3 dedicated to supporting early childhood literacy. The mission of The Giving Bookshelf is to share the joy of reading and help increase inner-city youth success by increasing the opportunity to read.
For more information about Khalil and LaBeach, please visit www.womanunlimitedlive.com and email info@sisterdiamonds.com.
For more information about Caring For Others, please visit caring4others.org. For more information about The Giving Bookshelf, please visit thegivingbookshelf.org.
