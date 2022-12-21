Jedox recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and Critical Capabilities for Financial Planning Software
The world’s most adaptable planning and performance management platform provides integrated solutions to simplify business processes with excellence
We’re confident Jedox will remain a vendor of choice for organizations who need to see the big picture and tie planning to strategic analysis, reporting, and investments.”FREIBURG, GERMANY, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jedox, the world’s most adaptable planning and performance management platform serving the integrated business planning needs of organizations across the world, was recently recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software1. Additionally, Gartner Critical Capabilities research shows Jedox performance in Use Cases across categories for Efficiency, Improved Operational Visibility and Management, and Complex Business Environment.
— Dr. Rolf Gegenmantel, CPO Jedox
“Jedox powers businesses to achieve a culture of decisiveness and confidence. Customers can model virtually any scenario, integrate practically any data, and simplify cross-organizational planning to harness the insights that inform sharp decisions,” says Florian Winterstein, Jedox CEO. “For us, being recognized by Gartner is an enlivening confirmation of our contributions to the market.”
Gartner defines Financial Planning Software as “the key tool that enables organizations to manage their enterprise-wide financial planning, forecasting, and budgeting processes.” In fast-changing business environments, adaptability is key to driving confident decisions that reflect complex dynamics and accelerate growth.
“We believe the analysis by Gartner confirms there is a widening separation of capabilities within the financial planning software market,” says Dr. Rolf Gegenmantel, Chief Product Officer at Jedox. “With continued investments in solutions for sales performance management, workforce planning, and ESG initiatives, we’re confident Jedox will remain a vendor of choice for organizations who need to see the big picture and tie planning to strategic analysis, reporting, and investments.”
Jedox’s continues to expand throughout North America, Europe, and Asia with over 2,500 customers across the world. Jedox enables a culture of decisiveness and confidence so teams can plan for opportunities, react quickly to changes, and uncover what they didn’t know was possible.
________________________
1Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software,” Regina Crowder, Farrah Watson, December 2022
2Gartner, “Critical Capabilities for Financial Planning Software,” Regina Crowder, Farrah Watson, December 2022
Gartner Disclaimer
GARTNER is a registered trademarks and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Jedox
Jedox is the world’s most adaptable planning and performance management platform that empowers organizations to deliver plans that outperform expectations. Over 2,500 organizations in 140 countries trust Jedox to model any scenario, integrate data from any source and simplify cross-organizational plans across all business systems.
http://www.jedox.com
Christine Hohlbaum
Hohlbaum PR & Social Media
+49 177 8638661
email us here
Superplännen – The power of a great plan