Remote Patient Monitoring Software Market By Types, Application, Business Strategies, Developing Technologies & Revenue

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Software Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled “Remote Patient Monitoring Software Market ” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and success in the market. A complete overview of the industry has been presented via this Intercom Devices report which considers various aspects of product definition, market segmentation, and the existing retailer landscape.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the remote patient monitoring software market projected to grow during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Recent developments
In July 2020, Philips and BioIntelliSense announced a strategic collaboration to improve remote patient monitoring solutions. Philips added the BioSticker device from the latter to its portfolio of remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices, which monitor chronic conditions.
In July 2020, BioTelemetry acquired the On.Demand remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform run by Envolve People Care Inc., a Centene Corporation subsidiary. This acquisition expands BioTelemetry's current portfolio of acute care connected health products and services to include chronic remote patient monitoring solutions, with a focus on diabetes, hypertension, and chronic heart failure.
Market Scenario of Remote Patient Monitoring Software Market :
Remote patient monitoring (RPM) allows healthcare providers to use apps and wireless devices to monitor and collect medical and health data. It is linked to a slew of advantages. For instance, RPM improves adherence because 45% of people with chronic conditions consistently forget to take medications without assistance. Apps, Bluetooth devices, and wearable monitors are increasingly being used to connect patients to their doctors and help them stay on top of their health. According to Insider Intelligence, 30 million patients in the United States will use remote patient monitoring tools by 2024. Remote patient monitoring is convenient and effective now that everyone has a mobile device, allowing people to take control of their health.
Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a method of healthcare delivery that uses information technology innovations to allow for the streamlined collection of patient data outside of the traditional healthcare setting. Remote patient management, remote health monitoring, and remote physiologic monitoring are other terms for the same thing. Health data can be collected manually and entered into a remote patient monitoring system, or it can be collected automatically or continuously using biosensors, fitness trackers, and other wellness devices. The data is then securely transmitted to healthcare providers in another location for real-time monitoring, assessment, and intervention. A patient's heart rate, vital signs, sleep patterns, and glucose levels, among other things, may be measured by providers. Clinicians can continue to care for their patients remotely using this system.
Global Remote Patient Monitoring Software Market Scope
The remote patient monitoring software market is segmented on the basis of types, application and end- use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Types
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Application
Medical Personnel
Guardian
End- Use
Hospital Based Patients
Ambulatory Patients
Home Healthcare
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Remote Patient Monitoring Software Market: Regulations
- Market Overview
- Remote Patient Monitoring Software Market, By Product Type
- Remote Patient Monitoring Software Market, By Application
- Remote Patient Monitoring Software Market, By End User
- Remote Patient Monitoring Software Market, By Region
- Remote Patient Monitoring Software Market: Company Landscape
- SWOT Analyses
- Company Profile
- Questionnaires
- Related Reports
The remote patient monitoring software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to remote patient monitoring software market.
Some of the major players operating in the remote patient monitoring software market are:
NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION (Japan)
Capsule Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)
Welch Allyn (U.S.)
Medtronic (Ireland)
Abbott (U.S.)
Intelesens Ltd. (U.K.)
BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany)
Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd. (Israel)
General Electric (U.S.)
Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
AMD Global Telemedicine (U.S.)
Mindray Medical India Pvt. Ltd. (China)
LifeWatch AG (Switzerland)
Teladoc Health, Inc. (U.S.)
Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)
Caretaker Medical LLC (U.S)
OMRON Healthcare Inc. (Japan)
BioIntelliSense Inc. (U.S.)
Critical Insights Related to the remote patient monitoring software market Included in the Report:
- Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market-
- Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market
- Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies
- Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships
- Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period
- Marketing strategy study and growth trends
- Growth driven factor analysis
- Emerging recess segments and region-wise market
- An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market
