Indoor Farming Technology Market to Gain Excellent CAGR of 9.60% By 2029, Size, Share, Trends and Value Forecast
Data Bridge Market Research Published Latest Indoor Farming Technology Market Study with an in-depth analysis of the size, demand, growth, and trends forecast.
This Indoor Farming Technology market research study provides the most insightful knowledge about the market opportunities, challenges, market structures, and driving forces that are relevant to the competitive landscape.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the indoor farming technology market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.60% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. Market Research Report on the indoor farming technology market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.
Indoor farming technology is a method of using various technologies to grow foods and plants within the house. This method uses artificial lighting to produce plants with increased nutrients, and it incorporates soil-based, aeroponics, aquaponics, and hybrid technologies. Indoor farming technology can be applied in the home as well as in the business sector on small and large scales.
Growth is expected to be driven by rising consumer awareness of the benefits of eating fresh, high-quality food. Furthermore, the growing global population, particularly in emerging economies like as China and India, has resulted in an increase in food demand, which is driving market expansion. Factors driving the growth of the indoor farming technology market include an increase in demand for fresh foods with more nutritive content, the requirement for higher yields with less space and water, and less dependence on external weather conditions. The market for indoor farming benefits from the development of cost-effective and innovative technology.
Major Companies Operating at both regional and global levels:
Logiqs B.V., Illumitex, Vertical Farm Systems, Hydrodynamics International, General Hydroponics, Certhon, Dalsem, Richel Group, American Hydroponics, Harnois Greenhouses, Richel Group, Urban Crop Solutions, Vertical Farm Systems, Agrilution GmbH, Green Sense Farms, American Hydro Phonics, Philips Lighting, Everlight Electronics, Argus Controls Systems, Netafim and Lumigrow
Key Questions Answered
What are the key global market and the regional market share?
What are the revenue-generating key market segments?
What are the key factors driving and challenging this market’s growth?
Who are the key market vendors and their growth strategies?
What are the latest trends influencing the growth of this market?
What are the variables influencing the market growth in the primary regions?
What are the factors influencing the growth of the parent market?
Market Segmentation of Indoor Farming Technology Market:
On the basis of growing system, indoor farming technology market is segmented into aeroponics, hydroponics, aquaponics, soil-based and hybrid.
Based on facility type, indoor farming technology market is segmented into glass or poly greenhouses, indoor vertical farms, container farms and indoor deep water culture (DWC) systems.
Based on component, indoor farming technology market is segmented into hardware, and software and services. Hardware is sub-segmented into climate control systems, lighting systems, communication systems, sensors, system controls, irrigation systems and others.
Based on crop type, indoor farming technology market is segmented into fruits and vegetables, herbs and microgreens, flowers and ornamentals and others. Fruits and vegetables are sub-segmented into leafy greens, tomato, strawberry, eggplant and others. Leafy greens are further segmented into lettuce, kale, spinach and others. Herbs and microgreens are sub-segmented into basil, herbs, tarragon and wheatgrass. Flowers and ornamentals are sub-segmented into perennials, annuals and ornamentals.
Global Indoor Farming Technology Market: Regional Analysis
North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]
Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]
Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]
South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]
Middle East & Africa [North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]
