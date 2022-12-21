Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Waste Heat to Power Market – Will Grow At a CAGR of 8.6%, Company Revenue Share, Market Size
Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, " Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Waste Heat to Power Market" The Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Waste Heat to Power report provides a list of leading competitors, strategic industry analysis, and insights into key factors influencing the Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Waste Heat to Power industry. The market analysis and insights included in this Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Waste Heat to Power market research report offer key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers. This Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Waste Heat to Power report includes market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers, and market restraints.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global organic rankine cycle (ORC) waste heat to power market is expected to reach the value of USD 3,637,069.31 thousand by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The organic rankine cycle (ORC) waste heat to power market report also comprehensively covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements.
Market Definition
Organic rankine cycle (ORC) systems are used for power production from low to medium-temperature heat sources at 80 to 350 °C and for small-medium applications at any temperature. This technology allows for the exploitation of low-grade heat that otherwise would be wasted. The working principle of an organic rankine cycle power plant is similar to the most widely used process for power generation, the clausius-rankine cycle.
The main difference is using organic substances instead of water (steam) as a working fluid. The organic working fluid has a lower boiling point and a higher vapor pressure than water and is, therefore, able to use low-temperature heat sources to produce electricity. The organic fluid is chosen to best fit the heat source according to their differing thermodynamic properties, thus obtaining higher efficiencies of both cycle and expander.
Recent Development
In September 2020, BorgWarner Inc. entered into a partnership with Plug and Play. The main objective behind this strategic partnership was to enhance inventive ideas in the automotive and tech sector to boost the sector's capabilities to new heights. Through this company expanded its automotive and tech sector market.
In December 2018, Corycos Group partnered with Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. The partnership aimed to develop an innovative organic rankine cycle (ORC) heat recovery generator for the biogas industry. Through this partnership, both companies strengthen their market and regional presence.
Global Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Waste Heat to Power Market Share Analysis/ Key Players
Global organic rankine cycle (ORC) waste heat to power market competitive landscape provides details by the competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to the organic rankine cycle (ORC) waste heat to the power market.
Some of the major players operating in the global organic rankine cycle (ORC) waste heat to power market are MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Kaishan USA, Strebl Energy Pte Ltd, ORCAN ENERGY AG, ALFA LAVAL, Fujian Snowman Co., Ltd., Ormat, Rank, TMEIC, Triogen, ABB, Siemens Energy (Siemens AG), Dürr Group, ElectraTherm Inc. (BITZER Group), Enerbasque, Enertime, Enogia, EXERGY, CLIMEON, INTEC Engineering GmbH, Zuccato Energia srl., Opel Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd., Corycos Group, CTMI - Steam Turbines, BorgWarner Inc.
Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Waste Heat to Power Market Dynamics
Drivers
Upsurge in the reduction of usage of primary energy in industrial operations
Waste heat to power is one of the adoptable renewable sources to generate electricity. This technique is found to be the most efficient resource to generate power as it helps to reduce the usage of energy or fuels for industrial processes, and the waste heat generated is used to generate emission-free electricity, which is further used in the normal industrial process or sold to the grid for distribution.
The waste heat generated is considered a by-product in most industries, such as steel paper manufacturing, refineries, chemical, and general manufacturing, as the waste heat is produced in industrial operations. Thus, the energy or the cost involved in running the main industrial operation will also generate waste heat that can be dumped into the environment.
Increased focus on improving the power plant efficiency
The world's electricity generation is majorly dependent on the fossil fuel resources such as coal, natural gas, and oil. The number of installed fossil-fired power generation plants has increased globally, and the development of such power plants is trending across the globe. However, waste heat is discharged in a power plant and can be dumped in the environment. How recovering the waste heat is the main approach to improve thermal efficiencies further and reduce greenhouse gas emissions for fossil-fired power plants.
Moreover, it is found that adopting technologies to recover waste heat is gaining importance to improve power plant efficiency. Thus, a waste heat ORC system is applied, based on a closed loop thermodynamic cycle for generating electricity and thermal power, which is suitable for plant operations. This system has been found to support various power plant functions such as economizer, heat pump, rotary heat exchanger, regenerator, and many others. This will support the functioning of the power plant and improves its efficiency.
Global Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Waste Heat to Power Market Scope
Global organic rankine cycle (ORC) waste heat to power market is segmented on the basis of size, capacity, model, and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Size
Small
Medium
Large
On the basis of size, the global organic rankine cycle (ORC) waste heat to power market is segmented into small, medium, and large.
Capacity
Less Than 1000 kW
1001-4000 kW
4001-7000 kW
More than 7000 kW
On the basis of capacity, the global organic rankine cycle (ORC) waste heat to power market has been segmented into less than 1000 kW, 1001-4000 kW, 4001-7000 kW, and more than 7000 kW.
Model
Steady-State
Dynamic
On the basis of the model, the global organic rankine cycle (ORC) waste heat to power market has been segmented into steady-state and dynamic.
Application
ICE or Gas Turbine
Waste to Energy
Metal Production
Cement and Lime Industry
Glass Industry
Petroleum Refining
Chemical Industry
Landfill ICE
Others
Opportunities For Key Players
Rapid industrialization and climate change concerns
Industrialization is a process of adopting an economy based on manufacturing. This step involves many changes that help the society's economy grow and prosper. Industrialization does not seem to have a sudden change, but it takes a gradual change that happens over a period. Thus, indirectly there will be a large number of fossil fuels, which in turn generate the climate.
The cause of climate change has been a serious issue that has been changing with the rapid increase in industrialization. However, industrialization is the route to economic development, but climate change is one of the major concerns that must be controlled. This will lead to adopting sustainable and efficient technologies in the industrial process, including the WHP system. The adoption of such technologies with the increase in industrialization along with the climate change concerns will help to protect the environment.
Global Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Waste Heat to Power Market Regional Analysis/Insights
Global organic rankine cycle (ORC) waste heat to power market is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided by country, size, capacity, model, and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the organic rankine cycle (ORC) waste heat to power market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Taiwan, New Zealand, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the organic rankine cycle (ORC) waste heat to power market owing to the rise in the importance of generating power from waste heat recovery. The U.S. is a dominating country as it is home to many giant market players in the organic rankine cycle (ORC) waste heat to the power market. Germany dominates in the Europe region owing to an upsurge in the reduction of usage of primary energy in industrial operations. China dominates in Asia-Pacific due to government incentives to promote green energy changes.
Restraints/Challenges In Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Waste Heat to Power Industry
High cost of installation and maintenance
Although waste heat recovery systems have significant advantages, installation costs limit the market growth. The waste heat recovery can be done through various techniques such as steam rankine cycle (SRC), organic rankine cycle (ORC), or kalina cycle. These technologies will cost differently based on the production and industrial sector scale.
Moreover, the total cost to install or adopt the waste heat to power (WHP) systems in any industry includes various factors and equipment such as waste heat recovery equipment, power generation equipment, and power conditioning and interconnection equipment. The total cost would also include the soft costs associated with designing, permitting, and constructing the system. However, the maintenance requirements of the heat recovery boilers and balancing the plant are also included, which can vary according to technology and site conditions.
