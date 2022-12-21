HTX Labs' EMPACT Immersive Learning Platform Granted Authority To Operate (ATO) To Run On US Air Force Networks
EINPresswire.com/ -- HTX Labs' EMPACT® Immersive Learning Platform granted Authority to Operate (ATO) to run IL2 data on Air Force Networks and is on the fast track to an IL4 ATO by summer 2023.
HTX Labs recently went before the Force Development (FD) Authorizing Official (AO) Decision Brief, and EMPACT has been approved to operate on the Air Force Network (AFNet or NIPRNet) at an Impact Level 2 (IL2) security level. An ATO is the official decision given by Authorizing Official, AETC Deputy Commander, Major General James R. Sears, Jr. to approve the operation of an information system on AFNet and explicitly accept the risk to organizational operations, organizational assets, individuals, other organizations, and the nation based upon the implementation of an agreed-upon set of security controls.
This is a historic decision, naming EMPACT as the first Virtual Reality (VR) training system within Air Education and Training Command (AETC) to be granted permission to run on NIPRNet. NIPRNet refers to a Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router Network of IP used to communicate and exchange unclassified information. HTX Labs has been diligently working to secure this ATO and will move forward over the next 6 months to expand the ATO to allow EMPACT to operate on NIPRNet at an IL4 security level.
Similar to other government agencies, the US Air Force (USAF) performs a threat risk assessment of all Information Technology (IT) prior to granting an Authority to Operate on AFNet through the Risk Management Framework (RMF). To aid in this process, HTX Labs brought on Ingalls Information Security to serve as Information Systems Security Manager (ISSM), Information System Security Officer (ISSO), and trusted advisor to develop HTX’s DoD RMF process for this effort. The partnership with Ingalls was important to achieving this goal, as was the dedicated support provided by AETC Advanced Force Development Technologies (AFDT).
“Adoption and normalization of immersive technology is growing at an increasing pace and HTX is elated to be the first provider of a VR training platform to receive authority to operate on NIPRNet within AETC." said HTX Labs President, Chris Verret, "Our partnership with AETC and AFDT to modernize critical training and reduce the barrier to scaling and sustaining immersive content for Airmen across the USAF has been a huge success. The ability to deliver immersive learning capability through our secure, centralized EMPACT platform with an ATO is not just a massive milestone for HTX, but also a groundbreaking opportunity for Airmen to ‘own their future’ - allowing them to create and sustain immersive learning programs at scale. As most who attempt an ATO know, this has been a substantial effort and our success is in large part due to the dedication of our team for creating and delivering a game-changing immersive learning platform as well as key support from AFDT and Ingalls.”
About HTX Labs
HTX Labs is a commercial software company on a mission to accelerate the future of learning, delivering immersive software training solutions and content development services to the aerospace and defense industry to elevate the level of proficiency and preparedness of today's warfighter. HTX's cloud-based end-to-end EMPACT® Immersive Learning Platform empowers training modernization, improves safety, maximizes operational efficiency, and builds resilience and readiness.
HTX Labs is dedicated to driving learning innovation, providing the necessary digital infrastructure to enable users to easily create, deploy, measure, and sustain mission-specific, immersive training programs anytime, anywhere, on any device, with anyone, at scale.
About Ingalls
Ingalls Information Security provides technology-enabled, integrated cybersecurity risk management services. Since 2010, Ingalls’ diverse experience across military/defense intelligence, network security, information technology, and cybersecurity solutions has honed a powerful edge in preventing and responding to cyberattacks. Ingalls’ expertise focuses on four business lines of service: Managed Detection and Response, Incident Response, Professional Services, and Government Programs. The company’s core focus is to establish Louisiana as a cybersecurity center of excellence, and bring 5,000 industry jobs into the state.
