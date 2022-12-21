The Living Urn Expands its Industry Leading Keepsake Line
The Living Urn continues the expansion of its keepsake offering with cremation jewelry pendants and ash infused glass orbs, hearts, and touchstones.
We’re excited to introduce cremation jewelry and our unique glass line, two options that were born out of customer demand and are great complements to our other keepsakes and urns.”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, US, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Living Urn, a division Biolife, LLC, is excited to announce that it continues to expand its industry leading keepsake line and now offers cremation jewelry pendants and glass orbs, hearts and touchstones. The cremation jewelry pendants include sterling silver and stainless steel options, and the glass keepsakes are available in multiple color options and involve infusing a small portion of a loved one’s ashes into a beautiful glass decorative piece.
Mark Brewer, company President, commented, “We’re excited to introduce cremation jewelry and our unique Living Glass line, two options that were born out of customer demand and are great complements to our other keepsakes and urns. Families love the idea of a Living Urn® tree planting, a scattering event, or burying a loved one’s ashes, and many want something small in addition to these memorials that they can keep with them in the home. Our jewelry and glass pieces provide just that and are great options for families.”
Brewer continues, “We continue to build out our keepsake line to give families more options. In addition to the options we’re announcing today, we will be introducing some really unique cremation jewelry lines in January that we expect will also be popular among families and funeral homes nationwide.”
The Living Urn’s cremation jewelry and Living Glass keepsakes are available now online and at a funeral home near you.
About The Living Urn
Based in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns serving families looking for eco-friendly afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, The Living Urn® Indoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn. The company is developing additional cremation urns and custom keepsakes that it will be introducing in the next few months.
