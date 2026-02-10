The Living Urn Launches Living Shapes™, Ceramic Memorial Pieces that Incorporate the Ashes of a Loved One or Pet

The company is excited to introduce its latest memorial keepsake that incorporates the ashes of a loved one or pet into the piece.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Living Urn, a division Biolife, LLC, is excited to introduce Living Shapes ™, a new line of handcrafted ceramic remembrance pieces that incorporate the ashes of a loved one or pet in the colorful glaze. Families can choose from seven unique shape options (songbird, angular vase, traditional vase, heart candle holder, reflective candle holder, artistic ornament, or a round ornament) and five different glaze color options.Mark Brewer, company President, commented, “We’re extremely excited about expanding our industry-leading keepsake urn offering with Living Shapes. This unique offering gives families the option to choose a shape that’s special to them and then pick a color – we send out an ash collection kit that is filled and delivered directly to one of our U.S. production studios. Within 45 days after receiving the collection kit, a beautiful and meaningful ceramic memorial piece is produced with their loved one’s ashes and packaged and shipped back to the family.”Brewer continues, “Similar to the recently introduced Living Stones , we believe Living Shapes will be a popular option among families looking for a unique memorial option that incorporates a small portion of their loved one’s ashes.”About The Living UrnBased in Colorado, Element by The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns, keepsakes, and cremation jewelry serving families looking for afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, The Living UrnIndoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn. The company is developing additional proprietary cremation urns and keepsake urns that it will be introducing in the next few months.

