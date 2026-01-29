Element Urns Introduces Living Stones™, a New Line of Handcrafted Cremation Stone Keepsakes

Living Stones™

The company is excited to add Living Stones™ to its industry-leading memorial keepsake offering.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Element Urns is excited to announce that it now offers Living Stones™, cremation stone keepsakes made from ashes. These unique stones are produced in the U.S. and are now available in quantities of 1, 3, 5 and 10 stones to its funeral home and cremation provider partners.Mark Brewer, company President commented, “Living Stones™ are meaningful keepsakes that families can touch, hold, and feel. We’re excited to introduce this new offering to our growing network of funeral home partners – this further expands our industry-leading keepsake line and provides families with another beautiful memorial option. These unique cremation stones only require a small portion of a loved one’s ashes, allowing families the flexibility to also select an urn or additional memorial through the funeral home.”Upon ordering Living Stones™, an ash collection kit is sent with a prepaid express shipping return label to return the ashes directly to the studio. Once the ashes are received, the finished Living Stones will be shipped to the family within 30-45 days.About Element UrnsBased in Colorado, Element Urns offers its urns and keepsakes exclusively to funeral homes and cremation providers throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company is committed to developing and providing unique urn, keepsake, and cremation jewelry afterlife options that are more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with ashes, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and hundreds of other unique urns and keepsakes. The company is developing additional proprietary cremation urns and keepsakes that it will be introducing in the coming months.

