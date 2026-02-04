The Living Urn Unveils a New Exclusive Urn Collection Made from Natural Seashells

Mosaic Array Urn

The company is excited to introduce the Laguna Collection, its latest natural urn offering to its growing collection of unique memorial options.

These distinctive urns complement our eco-friendly line beautifully - handcrafted from seashells and designed to offer families a modern, elegant presence in the home.” — Mark Brewer, President

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Living Urn , a division Biolife, LLC, is excited to announce that it has launched the Laguna Collection, exclusive urns made from natural seashells . This includes the Ocean Wave with stunning shades of blue, the Mosaic Array with a special sleek and modern design, and Nature’s Beauty with seashells that form small trees and flowers on the urn.Mark Brewer, company President, commented, “We’re excited to introduce the Laguna Collection, a line that’s been in the works by our development team since early last year. These distinctive urns complement our eco-friendly line beautifully - handcrafted from seashells and designed to offer families a modern, elegant presence in the home.”Brewer continues, “We continue to grow our offering and are working on additional urns and keepsakes made from seashells and other natural materials that we’re excited to introduce in the coming months.”About The Living UrnBased in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns, keepsakes, and cremation jewelry serving families looking for afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing product offering includes the patented Living Urn, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, The Living UrnIndoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and a line of industry leading keepsakes, including Living Stones . The company will also be introducing new and unique cremation urns and keepsakes in the next few months.

