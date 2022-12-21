Flowers and Ornamental Plants Market: Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions.
Flowers and ornamental plants can add value to a smaller or larger space. These flowers and ornamental plants add beauty and lift the décor a few notches. The flowers And Ornamental Plants Market analysis document is created by thoroughly understanding the business environment which best suits the requirements of the client. With this market research document, it becomes easy to develop a successful marketing strategy for the business. This industry report is a complete overview of the market that takes into account various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the established merchant landscape. Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for a specific forecast period are also mentioned in the report.
Market Analysis and Size
Flowers and ornamental plants can add value to a smaller or larger space. These flowers and ornamental plants add beauty and lift the décor a few notches. Flowers and ornamental plants come in a variety of sizes, shapes, and colors and can be easily adapted to a variety of climates, gardening needs, and landscapes.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that flowers and ornamental plants market was valued at USD 27.23 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 45.07 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.
Flowers and ornamental plants are frequently used as decorative elements in special occasions, social gatherings, and festivals. They are extremely important and contribute a substantial portion of the budget in wedding ceremonies, particularly in the Indian market. Flowers such as sweet peas, gardenias, stephanotis, buttercups, peonies, hydrangeas, lily, tulips, and roses are popular in western markets and used in various ceremonies.
Recent development
MARGINPAR BV introduced Clematis Amazing in March 2022, and Sydney is the series’ successor. Clematis Amazing Sydney is grown on partner farms in Tanzania and is 70 cm long. This advancement will assist the company in broadening its product portfolio.
Selecta Klemm released the outstanding breeding success Pink Kisses and other stand-alone varieties such as Peach Party, Purple Wedding, Scully, and DiaDeur series in March 2022. This advancement will assist the company in expanding its product portfolio.
Competitive Landscape and Flowers and Ornamental Plants Market Share Analysis
Flowers and ornamental plants market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to flowers and ornamental plants market.
Some of the major players operating in flowers and ornamental plants market are:
DÜMMEN ORANGE (U.S)
Syngenta (Switzerland)
Beekenkamp Group (Netherlands)
Hofland flowering plants (Netherlands)
SAKATA (U.S)
DUTCH FLOWER GROUP (Netherlands)
MARGINPAR BV (Netherlands)
Walter Blom Plants BV (Netherlands)
Selecta Klemm (Germany)
Double H Nurseries Ltd, (UK)
ARCANGELI GIOVANNI (Italy)
KP Holland (Netherlands)
Ball Horticultural Company (U.S)
Global Flowers And Ornamental Plants Market Scope
Flowers and ornamental plants market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Potted Plants
Cut Flowers
Application
Commercial
Home
Flowers and Ornamental Plants Market Dynamics
Drivers
The increasing popularity of flowers and ornamental plants as interior decoration
Flowers and ornamental plants come in various colors, including white, pink, and violet, making them popular for interior decoration at parties and ceremonies. The growing popularity of flowers and ornamental plants plant as a decorative elements is expected to drive market growth in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The growing trend of plant breeding
Plant breeding, including cross-breeding and multi-breeding, has recently been widely used by many flower and plant production centers. The primary goal of plant breeding is to create plants that outperform existing ones in terms of economic value. Flowers have many beneficial components for the consumer that can be created, enhanced, or improved through flower breeding programs that use various research and traditional techniques. Finally, the ultimate goal of breeding research programs is to increase economic productivity yield. This increases demand for flowers and ornamental plants, creating opportunities in the global flowers and ornamental plants market.
Opportunity
Indoor plants are thought to reduce stress and to be therapeutic. People suffering from mental illnesses are often advised to begin indoor gardening as horticultural therapy to improve feelings of well-being in people suffering from depression, anxiety, dementia, and other conditions. It aids in relaxation, concentration, and connecting with nature and one another. The global flowers and ornamental plants market is being driven by rising demand for indoor plants and flowers in the residential sector.
Restraints
However, the rise in the cost of research and development activities in the market is one of the major factors acting as a restraint, and will further challenge the growth of the flowers and ornamental plants market during the forecast period.
This flowers and ornamental plants market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the Flowers and Ornamental Plants Market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Key Pointers Covered in the Flowers and Ornamental Plants Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
Market Size
Market New Sales Volumes
Market Replacement Sales Volumes
Market By Brands
Market Procedure Volumes
Market Product Price Analysis
Market Regulatory Framework and Changes
Market Shares in Different Regions
Recent Developments for Market Competitors
Market Upcoming Applications
Market Innovators Study
Flowers and Ornamental Plants Market Regional Analysis/Insights
Flowers and ornamental plants market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the flowers and ornamental plants market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Asia-Pacific currently dominates and is expected to foster the flowers and ornamental plants market due to an increase in the emphasis on improving aesthetics and an increase in the number of weddings in this region, where flowers are considered a sign of good luck.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
