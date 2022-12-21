Submit Release
Canada Energy Drinks Market growth at a rate of 12.2% Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Energy Drinks Market

Canada Energy Drinks Market Overview, New Opportunities & SWOT Analysis by 2028

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canada energy drinks market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 12.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on Canada energy drinks market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market's growth. The rise in the health consciousness among consumers is escalating the growth of Canada energy drinks market.

Energy Drinks offer the advantages amongst the population including refreshment, instant energy, amplified attention and reaction speed. There are several ingredients like taurine, caffeine, herbs, vitamins and several other components are present in energy drink.

Key Players Profiled In the Report Includes                                                                     

The major players covered in the Canada energy drinks market report are PepsiCo, Inc , Red Bull GmbH, T.C. Pharma, DOHLER, Rockstar, Inc., Amway, Britvic PLC., Frucor Suntory, D'ANGELO,.,  HYPE ENERY DRINKS, MUTALO GROUP, XYIENCE, INC., THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, AJE and Monster Energy Company among other. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

By Region of Energy Drinks market:                                                                                            

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

MEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA

