Mezcal Market Size, Future Forecasts, Growth Rate, And Industry Analysis To 2029

Mezcal Market

Global Mezcal Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, mezcal has shown a considerable increase in demand across the globe and is predicted to continue to do so over the forecast period. The big millennial consumer base around the world is driving vendors to increase their geographic presence, which is boosting the expansion of the mezcal market. Additionally, also due to the availability of the range of flavors, consumers prefer mezcal to other tequila brands. The products in the global mezcal market are considered to be highly eco-friendly, less harmful and even renewable. The ecologically friendly character has further prompted key players in a variety of end-use industry verticals to choose goods from the global mezcal market, which is projected to aid the market growth.

Global Mezcal Market was valued at USD 387.10 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2458.15 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 22.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “mezcal joven” accounts for the largest product type segment in the mezcal market within the forecasted period owing to the fact that lifespan of mezcal joven is much more as compared to other segments, and thus, it is highly adopted. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, consumer behavior and patent analysis.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report:                                         

Davide Campari-Milano NV (Italy)
Bacardi Ltd. (Bermuda)
Craft Distillers (U.S.)
Madremezcal (U.S.)
Camarena Tequila (Mexico)
Brown-Forman Corporation (U.S.)
Diageo Plc (U.K.)
Pernod Ricard (France)
William Grant & Sons Ltd (U.K)
Rey Campero (U.S.)
El Silencio Holdings (U.S.)
DESTILERIA TLACOLULA (U.S.)

Table Of Contents

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
