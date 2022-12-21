Cardiac Rehabilitation Market is projected to reach to reach USD 2.68 billion during the forecast period
The cardiac rehabilitation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data bridge market research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 6.12% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 2.68 billion by 2028. The growing technological innovations and advancements are escalating the growth of cardiac rehabilitation market.
The major players covered in the cardiac rehabilitation market report are Core Health & Fitness, LLC, Honeywell International Inc., LifeWatch, OMRON Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Amer Sports, Smiths Group plc, Halma plc, Welch Allyn, BRUNSWICK CORPORATION, Avecinna Company, Medicalgorithmics, The ScottCare Corporation, NuStep LLC, ergoline GmbH, Bittium and Moving Analytics, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Cardiac rehabilitation refers to as the training or exercise regime through which a patient who has suffered from cardiovascular disease or has undergone a heart attack or stroke can be nursed back to full or optimal fitness. These exercise regimes are generally set by a trained or knowledgeable professional. The vital signs of the patients are constantly monitored under the regime.
Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Scope and Market Size
The cardiac rehabilitation market is segmented on the basis of products and end-users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of products, the cardiac rehabilitation market is segmented into elliptical trainer, stabilization ball, stationery bicycle, treadmill, rower, heart rate monitor, blood pressure monitor and others.
On the basis of end-users, the cardiac rehabilitation market is segmented into home care, specialty centers, rehabilitation centers and hospitals and clinics.
Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Country Level Analysis
The cardiac rehabilitation market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, products and end-users as referenced above. The countries covered in the global cardiac rehabilitation market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the cardiac rehabilitation market because of the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease including hypertension, stroke and coronary heart conditions in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2021-2028 because of the growing infrastructure and adoption of technological innovations, rise in the number of health and fitness conscious people and growing geriatric population in the region.
The country section of the cardiac rehabilitation market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
