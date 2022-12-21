GCC Data Center Market at CAGR of 23.3% With Value of USD 6,608.33 million -Top Company, Drivers, Trends & Forecast 2029
According to Data Bridge Market Research the Report of Global GCC Data Center Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the GCC, Iraq, Turkey and Egypt data center market is expected to reach the value of USD 6,608.33 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period. "Solutions" accounts for the largest components segment in the data center market that provides basic facilities and a wide range of features with different platforms.
Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled “GCC Data Center Market” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and succeeding in the market. The GCC Data Center market report is an excellent report that makes it possible to the GCC Data Center industry to take strategic decisions and achieve growth objectives. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame. This report also provides the company profile, product specifications, production value, contact information of the manufacturer, and market shares for the company. The report helps the GCC Data Center industry to divulge the best market opportunities and look after proficient information to efficiently climb the ladder of success.
GCC Data Center Market Overview:
A data center is a cutting-edge facility that manages IT-related computer systems and equipment. The data centers connect infrastructure standards to the operational environment requirements of various end-user industries. The data center is outsourced from many companies across the globe that provides the facility based on the end user and customer requirement. These types of solutions or the services offered to the customers depend on the working conditions and the components used in the data centers, which use different types of technologies and electronic components based on the size of the data managed and stored. The data center market ensures the management, storage, processing and computing of the data, including inclusive and the response time taken by the components to replicate the data flow.
List of the leading companies operating in the GCC Data Center Market includes:
AL-NABAA
Equinix, Inc.
FUTURE DIGITAL DATA SYSTEMS
Khazna
GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd.
eHosting DataFort
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Arista Networks, Inc.
Quantum Switch
MEEZA
Delta Electronics, Inc.
ABB
Siemens
Eaton
Schneider Electric
HCL Technologies Limited
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
Raya Data Center
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
GCC Data Center Market Dynamics
Drivers
The rise in demand for digitalization in business operations
The need for digitalization has been growing across the region over the years, which has benefited the country people and thus the demand will rise in the future. The adoption of digital transformation in the business will strive for separate infrastructures and tools for which some the enterprise choose to build and manage their information and work process related to digitalization and others choose to outsource the facility. This replicates the adoption and the usage of the data centers across the region and showcases the expectation of the need for the data centers in the region.
Technological advancements in the IT sector
The technological advancement has been successful in creating innovative solutions and products, which has impacted the demand for easy and smooth connectivity and hence requires the perfect amount of infrastructure named data centers. Moreover, the initiative is increasing to build data centers in Middle East countries in accordance with the development of technology in the IT sector, as mentioned in the above instance. Thus, technological advancement is expected to drive the data center market.
The increasing popularity of cloud-powered solutions
The government of many Middle East countries is supporting a lot of initiatives for people to start a tech business which is driving small and medium businesses to transform digitally. The huge demand for cloud-powered solutions and many industries and businesses are adopting cloud-based services and solutions not only in the Middle East and GCC countries but across the world. Hence the need for cloud-powered solutions is expected to drive the data center market.
Rising demand for remote working and learning facilities
The pandemic has disturbed schooling in more than 150 nations and impacted 1.6 billion understudies. Accordingly, numerous countries carried out some type of remote learning. The education response during the beginning stage of COVID-19 focused on executing remote learning modalities as a crisis reaction. However were not effective all the time but as the pandemic has developed, so too have education responses.
Restraints
Unreliable infrastructure in developing countries
Particularly in emerging nations, foundation frameworks keep on offering problematic types of assistance and be defenseless against outer shocks, including normal dangers. Furthermore, flooding frequently upsets the whole metropolitan economy, even past the straightforwardly impacted flood zones. As streets are overflowed, public transport and all traffic approach stop. Individuals can't arrive at their workplaces, supply chains have interfered, conveyances are missed and deals are lost. The power supply is also frequently impacted, resulting in blackouts and ending financial action. Thus, unreliable infrastructure in developing countries is expected to restrain the data center market growth.
Complexities involved in THE integration of different data center tools
The integration of the data centers and the big data involves a wide range of requirements and is associated with complex working strategies which cannot be eliminated but can be simplified through various tools and solutions, which require additional setup costs and maintenance frequently and thus integration of different data center tools involves complexities. It is expected to restrain the data center market.
Global GCC Data Center Market Scope and Market Size
The data center market is segmented on the basis of offerings, type, tier type, size, technology and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Offering
Solutions
Services
Type
Enterprise Data Centers
Colocation Data Centers
Cloud Data Centers
Hyperscale Data Centers
Tier type
Tier I
Tier II
Tier III
Tier IV
Size
Large Data Centers
Small and Medium Data Centers
Technology
Automation
Artificial Intelligence
Machine Learning
Edge Computing
Server Virtualization
Others
End User
IT and Telecommunication
Government and Public Sector
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Aerospace and Defense
Media and Entertainment
Manufacturing
Retail & E-Commerce
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Others
GCC Data Center Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the data center market report UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.
GCC dominates the GCC, Iraq, Turkey and Egypt region due to the presence of large enterprises and the large volume of data flow across the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of Middle East brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Some of the key questions answered in these GCC Data Center market reports:
What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
Which are the key factors driving the GCC Data Center?
Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the GCC Data Center?
What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global GCC Data Center?
What is sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of GCC Data Center?
What are the GCC Data Center opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global GCC Data Center Industry?
Table of Content: Global GCC Data Center Market
INTRODUCTION
MARKET SEGMENTATION
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
MARKET OVERVIEW
GLOBAL GCC DATA CENTER MARKET, BY OFFERING
GLOBAL GCC DATA CENTER MARKET, BY TYPE
GLOBAL GCC DATA CENTER MARKET, BY TIER TYPE
GLOBAL GCC DATA CENTER MARKET, BY SIZE
GLOBAL GCC DATA CENTER MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
GLOBAL GCC DATA CENTER MARKET, BY END USER
GLOBAL GCC DATA CENTER MARKET: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
SWOT ANALYSIS
COMPANY PROFILE
QUESTIONNAIRE
RELATED REPORTS
