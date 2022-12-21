U.S. Roofing Market is to witness a revenue of USD 55,218.38 million in 2028| Kingspan Group Tata Steel ,Reed's Metals
Roofing is a very important part of the building as the roof is the uppermost part of the building, provided as a structural covering to protect the building.WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON, USA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The roofing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 55,218.38 million by 2028. Several advantages associated with roofing are the growing number of residential and commercial buildings in the U.S. and the increasing usage of cost-effective and efficient sheet roofing is increasing in the country.
The market information covered in the U.S. Roofing report not only assists businesses in taking sound and proficient decisions but also helps decide the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more gainfully.
Roofing is very important part of the building as roof is the uppermost part of the building, provided as a structural covering, to protect the building from weather. The structure of roof depends upon the type of building. Roofing is a material used in the manufacturing of roofs. Any of the traditional roof styles are metal roofs, elastomers & plastic roofs, tile roofs, concrete & clay tile roofs among others.
An influential U.S. Roofing market research report takes into consideration several major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin while analysing market data. Various markets at local, regional and international level are thought of in this report.
With the increasing rainfall and snowfall, building contractors are demanding more of the high quality of roofing for the commercial places construction as with the use of specific quality of roofing can lower the renovation cost which is caused due to the entering of water into the construction material. From the past data of rainfall in North America, there is increase in the rainfall every year due to which the demand for the tiles, shingles and shakes, metal roofing, asphalt shingles, waterproofing membrane sheet and polymers are increasing in the residential construction.
Some of the major players in the U.S. Roofing Market
Kingspan Group
Nucor Building Systems (A Subsidiary of Nucor)
Cornerstone Building Brands
Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation
Reed's Metals.
ATAS International, Inc.
DECRA Roofing Systems, Inc.
Tata Steel
GAF
Malarkey Roofing
Mid-States Asphalt
Research Methodology: U.S. Roofing Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
This roofing market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market.
U.S. Roofing Market Scope and Market Size
U.S. roofing market is segmented into four notable segments which are based on the basis of product, type, purpose and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of type, the roofing market is segmented into standing seam roofing, dovetail joint roofing, steep slope roofing, low slope roofing, tiles, shingles and shakes, metal roofing, non-shaft type batten seam roofing, welded seam roofing, corrugated sheet roofing, plain panels, dutch-lap roofing, roof gutter, asphalt shingles, wood, green roofd, v-beam roofing, architectural standing systems and others. In 2021, the asphalt shingles segment is dominating the market as asphalt roofing products are more popular and more in demand which increases its demand in the country.
On the basis of type, the roofing market is segmented into materials and chemicals. In 2021, the materials segment is dominating as materials give more safety from hailstorms, snow fall rail fall UV rays due to which materials dominates in the market.
On the basis of purpose, the roofing market is segmented into sound reduction, sound absorption and others. In U.S., the sound absorption segment is dominating the market as with increasing regulation lowering of noise pollution from commercial and industrial make sound absorption segment dominating in the country.
On the basis of application, the roofing market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial. In 2021, the residential segment is dominating the market as with the increasing population, the demand for independent housing is increasing in the country which makes residential segment to dominate in the market.
Growing Number of Residential and Commercial Buildings in the U.S.
The roofing market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in Roofing and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the roofing market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.
