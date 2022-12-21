Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 22, 2022
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 22, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Allen County Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Athens
|Village of Coolville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Auglaize
|Auglaize County Educational Service Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Miami University
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of New Miami
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Champaign
|West Liberty-Salem Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clermont
|Pierce Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clinton
|Clinton Highland Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|Summit Academy Middle School - Columbus
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit Academy Transition High School - Columbus
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|JobsOhio Compliance & Control Report
JobsOhio Compliance & Control Report
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Colerain Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|OP&F Examination
|Summit Academy Transition High School - Cincinnati
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Henry Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Logan
|City of Bellefontaine
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Bellefontaine City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Youngstown State University
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Marion
|Marion City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Summit Academy Transition High School - Dayton
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|North Central State College Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Akron Canton Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Summit Academy Secondary School - Akron
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Lawrence Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|
The full reports will be available Thursday, December 22, 2022 on the AOS Audit Search website.
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.