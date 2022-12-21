Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 22, 2022

Public Affairs

Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Allen County Regional Transit Authority

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Athens Village of Coolville

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Auglaize Auglaize County Educational Service Center

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Butler Miami University

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Village of New Miami

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Champaign West Liberty-Salem Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Clermont Pierce Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Clinton Clinton Highland Joint Fire District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin Summit Academy Middle School - Columbus

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Academy Transition High School - Columbus

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

JobsOhio Compliance & Control Report

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton Colerain Township

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OP&F Examination Summit Academy Transition High School - Cincinnati

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Henry Henry Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Logan City of Bellefontaine

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Bellefontaine City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Youngstown State University

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Marion Marion City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Summit Academy Transition High School - Dayton

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Richland North Central State College Foundation

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Akron Canton Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit FFR

Summit Academy Secondary School - Akron

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Lawrence Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 22, 2022 on the AOS Audit Search website.