Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,400 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,536 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 22, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Allen County Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Athens Village of Coolville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Auglaize Auglaize County Educational Service Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Miami University
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of New Miami
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Champaign West Liberty-Salem Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont Pierce Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton Clinton Highland Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Summit Academy Middle School - Columbus
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Academy Transition High School - Columbus
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
JobsOhio Compliance & Control Report
JobsOhio Compliance & Control Report
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Colerain Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 OP&F Examination
Summit Academy Transition High School - Cincinnati
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Henry Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Logan City of Bellefontaine
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Bellefontaine City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Youngstown State University
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Marion Marion City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Summit Academy Transition High School - Dayton
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland North Central State College Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Akron Canton Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Summit Academy Secondary School - Akron
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Lawrence Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 22, 2022 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 22, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.