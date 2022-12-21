Fertility Services Market Reaching US$ 31.59 Billion with Forecast to 2029
Leading Key Players Operating in the Fertility Services Market Includes:
Olympus Corporation (Japan)
The Cooper Companies Inc. (U.S.)
Instituto Bernabeu (Spain)
Virtus Health (Australia)
CooperSurgical, Inc. (U.S.)
Vitrolife (Sweden)
CARE Fertility (U.K.)
INVO Bioscience (U.S.)
Monash IVF (Australia)
Fertility Focus Limited (U.S.)
Key Market Analysis and Insights:
Services related to fertility are ones that are offered to help in infertility treatment. These services use methods such in vitro fertilisation (IVF), artificial insemination, surrogacy, and others to aid couples, single mothers, and members of the LGBT community who are having trouble getting pregnant. Men and women of childbearing age can both experience infertility. Additionally, reduced sperm counts or decreased sperm motility, which may be caused by hormonal imbalance, are primary causes of male infertility. Therefore, the hypothalamus and pituitary gland must work properly for both men and women to be fertile.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the fertility services market which was USD 17.45 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 31.59 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Global Fertility Services Market Scope and Market Size
The fertility services market is segmented on the basis of infertility, procedure, services and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Infertility
Male infertility
Female infertility
Procedure
Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)
In-Vitro Fertilization
Artificial Insemination
Surrogacy
Others
Services
Donor
Non-donor
End-User
Fertility Clinics
Hospitals
Clinical Research Institutes
Surgical Centers
Fertility Services Market, By Region:
Fertility Services market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Fertility Services market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Fertility Services market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.
Table of Contents: Global Fertility Services Market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Global Fertility Services Market, By Type
7 Global Fertility Services Market, By Tumor Type
8 Global Fertility Services Market, By Application
9 Global Fertility Services Market, By End User
0 Global Fertility Services Market, By Geography
11 Global Fertility Services Market, Company Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Related Reports
