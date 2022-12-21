The Top Pacific Islands Travel Show is Coming. Here’s What You need Know.

With 20 countries and more than 30,000 islands to explore, the Pacific Islands have become some of the top tourism destinations in the world in 2022. As travelers want to explore new places, either by themselves or with groups, destinations like Fiji, Cook Islands, Tahiti, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Samoa (among many others) are seeing consistent visitor growth. Travel advisors looking to send their clients to the Pacific Islands are in luck – the top trade show for inbound tourism to the Pacific is coming up in May from 12-13, 2023 in Christchurch, New Zealand: The South Pacific Tourism Exchange.

With early bird registration closing in on 31st December, here are the four things you must know now for the Pacific Island’s top international trade fair for tourism and travel.

Number 1: The Event is taking place in Christchurch, but is open to the world.

The SPTE is the best travel show for travel to the Pacific Islands. The event takes place at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand in Christchurch from May 12-13, 2023. Registrations are open to all wholesalers, travel agencies and OTAs that sell and package Pacific Island products. Buyers are welcome to participate from any part of the world. This is also open to those agencies that aspire to sell the Pacific Islands and are keen to explore opportunities to forge networks and business with tourism operators from the Pacific.

Number 2: Sellers will be there from across the Pacific Islands.

Tour operators, hotels, destinations, airlines and other sellers from across the Pacific Islands will be present at SPTE ready to make quick and meaningful plans with travel advisors. National Tourism Organisations and tourism operators from the following countries have been invited to the May event: Vanuatu, Cook Islands, Fiji, New Caledonia, Tahiti, American Samoa, Federated States of Micronesia, Tokelau, Tuvalu, Nauru, Wallis & Futuna, Republic of Marshall Islands, Rapa Nui, Timor Leste, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Samoa, Solomon Islands, and Niue.

Number 3: Our Past events were a Hit!

We received several testimonials from past attendees that the SPTE is a very important trade show for planning travel business in the next 12 months to the Pacific Islands. We are already seeing a good number of registrations for the event.

Number 4: The SPTO is a resource to you.

Before, during or after the conference, the Pacific Tourism Organization (SPTO) is a resource to you. SPTO team members can support you to identify partnerships, promote your participation in the Conference, and understand the tourism landscape of the Pacific Islands. The Pacific is even more accessible because of SPTO’s International Trade Partners.

How to Register

To register as a buyer, sign up here.

For Questions

For any questions or clarifications, email Vindula Fernando.

Vindula Fernando

Content Writer

Email: vfernando@spto.org