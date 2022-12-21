Submit Release
Warm Festive Season’s Greetings!

On behalf of the SPTO family, I want to take this time to thank all of our valued stakeholders, and partners that accompanied us on this year’s journey for your much appreciated support. As we move forward to 2023, we look forward to your ongoing support and partnership in whatever the year ahead brings.

As we celebrate this season with our loved ones, let us all celebrate the blessings we cherish and let the virtues prevail not only during this season but also in the year ahead.
I extend the warmest Pacific Season’s Greetings to you all and your families for the joyous of holidays and a prosperous new year!

Ofa Atu,
Christopher Cocker
CEO – Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO)

Warm Festive Season’s Greetings!

