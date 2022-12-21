Dr. Yassir Attalla introduces the HOLLYWOOD SPECTRA LASER PEEL that restores skin's natural, radiant glow

Dr. Yassir Attalla, Medical Director at Attalla Aesthetics in Southgate Carbon Lotion used in the Hollywood Spectra Laser Peel

SOUTHGATE, MI, USA, December 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Yassir Attalla announced the arrival of the Hollywood Spectra Laser Peel to the Downriver area at Attalla Internal Medicine and Aesthetics in Southgate.Hollywood Spectra Laser Peel skin treatments make it possible to have a more youthful and bright appearance without worrying about missing work or social events. Older, traditional laser procedures can leave the skin red, irritated, and scaling for weeks. This new innovative treatment is comfortable and quick (only 15-20 minutes), and patients can immediately return to normal daily activities.“We are thrilled to be the first and only provider in the Downriver area to offer the Hollywood Spectra laser peel,” said Dr. Attalla , Medical Director at Attalla Aesthetics. It’s been the leading anti-aging treatment in Hollywood for years due to its instant results, zero post-treatment downtime, and celebrity fan base including Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, and Kim Kardashian.”The Hollywood Carbon Peel is a no-downtime procedure that helps rejuvenate the appearance of aging, damaged skin with no downtime compared to traditional laser treatments.The Hollywood Spectra Laser Peel can quickly improve the overall quality of the skin’s complexion. First, a topical lotion is applied to the face, followed by the laser, to stimulate skin cells and begin the process of exfoliation. A series of treatments (average is 3) are recommended to optimize the results.Nine Amazing Hollywood Spectra Laser Peel Benefits:1. Improved skin tone & texture2. Glowing skin3. Smoother, softer feel4. Reduction of fine lines5. No downtime6. Stimulates collagen7. Very comfortable procedure8. Safe for most skin tone9. Pore reductionThe Hollywood Spectra Laser Peel achieves its results through specialized laser energy, which reduces skin pigmentation, improves skin tone, reduces oil production, minimizes pores, reduces fine lines, and generates new collagen.The laser energy works in two ways; first, it gently targets the melanin (pigmentation) in the cells, breaking it up for your body’s natural removal processes, and second, it heats deep in the dermis causing the skin to contract and stimulates collagen. Because the treatment is gentle, multiple passes are needed to obtain optimal results.“Celebrities often use this peel in preparation for the red carpet, which is where it got its name, but has most recently become widely popular among brides, patients who have an event to attend, or patients who are looking for more youthful skin and an improved complexion,” added Dr. Attalla.For more information on the Hollywood Spectra Laser Peel visit https://attallaaesthetics.com/ or call 734-720-7270.About Dr. Yassir AttallaAttalla Aesthetics in Southgate, MI offers patients in the Downriver area the most advanced, highest quality cosmetic and anti-aging procedures, at affordable prices.With more than 30 years of practicing internal medicine in the Detroit area, Dr. Yassir Attalla realizes that helping patients look their best is an important component of their health and happiness. So, to assist women and men in the downriver and Detroit area become more confident in their appearance, Dr. Attalla offers procedures such as Botox, dermal fillers and the latest aesthetic laser treatments at his practice.Born and raised in Michigan, Dr. Attalla completed 3 years of residency in Internal Medicine at Wayne State University affiliated hospitals in the Detroit area. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, and a member of the American College of Physicians.His 5 star reviews on Facebook, Google, and several medical review websites are a testimony to the care and compassion he has for every individual he treats. In fact, his patients often refer to him as having the “magic touch” when it comes to achieving beautiful, natural-looking cosmetic and anti-aging results.

Watch a Hollywood Spectra Laser Peel treatment