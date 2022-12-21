MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E Launch “Cyber for Hire: The Managed Security Podcast”
New podcast offers an insider’s take on how to build success in the managed security services industryNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), the leading business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity community, today announced the launch of “Cyber for Hire: The Managed Security Podcast,” a news and analysis podcast that provides an insider’s look at the important role played by Managed Services Provider (MSP) and Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) in today’s cybersecurity ecosystem.
Published on the Security Weekly podcast platform by the team behind the industry-leading MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E brands, Cyber for Hire offers a weekly update on the trends, people, and the stories behind the news, delivering timely insights for MSSPs, MSPs executives and cybersecurity professionals.
Presented by Ryan Morris, Principal Consultant at Morris Management Partners, and Bradley Barth, Director of Multimedia Content Strategy at CRA, each episode features industry leaders and influencers talking about market trends and leadership strategies shaping the MSSP, managed detection and response (MDR), virtual CISO and cyber solutions integrator space. The hosts also review the latest security developments, innovations and threats that shape priorities for managed services providers, their clients, and their vendor partners.
“No matter how advanced cybersecurity tech is, we haven’t ‘fixed’ the problem of unsecured technologies. Today is an inflection point for cybersecurity. A time to abandon the magical thinking that software will solve the problem and a time to build the hands-on capacity to deliver real cyber protection for every business,” said Morris. “It’s impossible for clients to close the gap on their own. We need more cybersecurity service providers. That’s the mission of Cyber for Hire. We’re here to spark the conversation that will build an ecosystem of cybersecurity service providers who can thrive.”
The podcast is the latest addition to the expanding product suite at MSSP Alert the industry’s leading information source for the managed security services provider industry, and follows on the heels of the hugely successful MSSP Alert Live, its first-ever in-person event held at the Watergate Hotel in Washington in September 2022. “This is an exciting to the MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E lineup and demonstrates our commitment to producing innovative programs to serve these important communities,” explained Barth.
For Ben Chodor, Executive Producer at Security Weekly, Cyber for Hire represents an important milestone in the continued evolution of the Security Weekly platform as the home for the most influential cybersecurity podcasts in the industry. “Our goal is to build on our suite of famous programs, including Enterprise Security Weekly and Paul’s Security Weekly, by adding fresh voices and topics to our platform. Cyber for Hire is a perfect fit for our audiences,” mentioned Chodor. “In lively and engaging programs we will explore the synergies between cyber in the managed security space, offering insight and entertainment while broadening our clients’ partnership opportunities; it’s an undertaking that only CRA can deliver.”
Tune in weekly to catch the latest episode on Security Weekly, MSSP Alert, ChannelE2E, and major podcasting platforms, including Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Play, iHeart Music, among others.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, and now, the Official Cyber Security Summit and TECHEXPO Top Secret. Click here to learn more.
Jenn Jones
CyberRisk Alliance
+1 857-328-0173
email us here