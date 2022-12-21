NDOT Announces Dates for “Dropicana”

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is urging drivers to plan ahead for temporary full closures of I-15, Tropicana Ave., and associated ramps in January 2023. The closures are necessary as the I-15/Tropicana Design Build project moves into a critical phase known as “Dropicana.”

Crews will demolish and rebuild the north half of Tropicana Ave. (the current eastbound lanes) over I-15 and Frank Sinatra Dr. Much of the flyover ramp from southbound I-15 to eastbound Tropicana will also be taken down and rebuilt. The demolition of both bridges is necessary so that Tropicana Ave. can be widened and raised to add capacity and increase safety.

Beginning January 17, the I-15 southbound I-15 offramps to Tropicana east- and westbound will close to traffic. The ramp to westbound Tropicana will remain closed for approximately nine months. The flyover ramp to eastbound Tropicana will remain closed for approximately 18 months.

Tropicana Ave. will close in both directions between Dean Martin Dr. and New York-New York for eight days, from January 22-30. I-15 will close in both directions at Tropicana from 10:00 p.m. Friday, January 27 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, January 30.

NDOT is working with stakeholders to lessen the impact to businesses, their employees, and tourists. Drivers are encouraged to plan now to navigate “Dropicana” by utilizing the following communication tools:

MOBILE APP: NDOT’s free, dedicated project app provides real-time updates on traffic restrictions and detours. Users can also get project updates and future schedules. Search “I-15 Trop” in the app store.

PROJECT WEBSITE: i15Trop.com

SOCIAL MEDIA: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook: @i15Trop

HOTLINE: 702-876-TROP (8767)

EMAIL: info@i15trop.com



About the I-15/Tropicana Design Build Project:

Located at the heart of the resort corridor, the I-15/Tropicana Avenue interchange serves as the gateway to the Las Vegas Strip. The combination of new resorts and professional sports teams and venues has attracted more visitors to the city, drawing as many as 300,000 visitors on major holiday weekends. The widening of the Tropicana interchange will add capacity, improve accessibility to the Strip and allow for the future widening of I-15 as the population continues to grow.

Improvements include:

Expanding Tropicana Ave. from three lanes to four in each direction

Left-turn lanes from Tropicana to I-15 increased from two to three lanes

New HOV half-interchange on the south side of Harmon Ave.

New Dean Martin alignment under Tropicana Ave. for improved traffic flow

Exit to Frank Sinatra Dr. widening to two lanes

New Active Traffic Management (ATM) signs on I-15 between Warm Springs and Tropicana

Signal improvements at 12 intersections

New pedestrian walkway between Tropicana Ave. & Arena Dr.

10’-wide sidewalks on both directions of Tropicana Ave

This project will provide more efficient traffic flow in and around the Tropicana interchange, improved travel time reliability on I-15 and Tropicana Ave., enhanced safety for motors and pedestrians, improved air quality, and easier access to and from the resort corridor.

Work began in May and is expected to continue into early 2025.