Discover nature this winter with MDC’s free mobile apps

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Winter is an excellent time for outdoor activities, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has a free mobile app, MO Outdoors, to make planning those adventures a breeze.

“We’ve made it easier to find places to get out and discover nature,” said MDC Education Regional Supervisor AJ Hendershott. “Anyone with a mobile phone can easily find conservation areas closest to them with complete information on what’s available.”

MO Outdoors uses mobile location data to show users conservation areas closest to their location. Users can see where they have quick access to fishing accesses, hiking trails, birdwatching locations, nature centers and shooting ranges.

“Based on the desired types of outdoor activities of birdwatching, camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, or shooting, users can look up what’s closest to home, work, or even find something quickly when traveling,” Hendershott said.

Users can also bookmark locations to quickly find them in future searches. MO Outdoors connects users to area regulations and season information, hours of operation, images, area closings, and interactive maps of area boundaries and features.

The map function displays features such as parking lots, boat ramps, and wildlife viewing areas, and allows users to easily navigate to the features using their device’s GPS. Users can also download maps for offline use.

Hendershott said these features make it easier for families to discover nature together.

“This app is useful for everyone, but as school holiday breaks approach, this is a tool parents can use to help them plan that extra family hike while the kids are out of school,” he said. “Outdoor activities are a perfect reason to gather the family together for some quality time.”

MO Outdoors and MDC’s other free apps – MO Hunting, MO Fishing, and MO Con Mag – are available for Android and Apple devices.

More information can be found online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z7e.

