Ficohsa Funds 149th Pre-School in Central America
Foundation Has Transformed the Lives of 153,000 Pre-School Children, Trained 300 Teachers
The Ficohsa Foundation is committed to expanding pre-school education in underserved communities. By providing boys and girls with the best start in life, we can spark their interest in learning.”TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ficohsa Foundation this month opened Angel Zuniga Huete Center, a new Kindergarten School in the town of La Entrada in the Copán department of western Honduras. This is the 149th kindergarten that the Foundation has supported as part of its commitment to strengthen the sustainable development of underserved communities in Central America by focusing on pre-school education.
— Karla Simón, VP of Social Responsibility at Ficohsa
Approximately 80 students at the kindergarten in La Entrada will receive high-quality education in their first year of school provided by regularly-trained teachers. Each pupil will also be provided with a daily snack.
Karla Simón, VP of Social Responsibility at Grupo Financiero Ficohsa, commented, “The Ficohsa Foundation is committed to expanding pre-school education in underserved communities across Honduras and Central America. We strongly believe that, by providing boys and girls with the best start in life, we can help spark their interest in learning and lay crucial educational and social foundations for successful schooling in later years.”
Since its establishment 24 years ago, the Ficohsa Foundation for Early Childhood Education has transformed the lives of 153,000 pre-school children, trained over 300 teachers, delivered over 12 million meals and created 29 technology centers equipped with over 500 computers in 149 schools in Honduras and Central America.
Ms. Simón continued, “I am very proud of the work that the Ficohsa Foundation has undertaken over many years. The provision of high-quality pre-school education contributes to the wider social and economic development of towns in disadvantaged regions. But we want to do more.”
With the support of the Ficohsa Foundation for Children’s Education, the elementary school dropout rate in Honduras has dropped significantly and school attendance has improved dramatically.
Grupo Financiero Ficohsa is the leading Honduran financial services group, offering banking, insurance, pensions, brokerage and money exchange. Ficohsa’s innovative online solutions enable customers to carry out their banking at any time or place, expanding financial inclusion across the region. Ficohsa is a member of the United Nations Global Compact.
This material is distributed by Tricuro LLC on behalf of Banco Ficohsa. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.
