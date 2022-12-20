Savannah License Office Set to Close Dec. 30, 2022

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office in Savannah, Missouri, located at 420 Court St. The last day of operations will be Dec. 30, 2022.

License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. The Savannah License Office contract is currently placed out for bid on Missouri’s statewide electronic procurement system, MissouriBUYS. Until a new contract has been awarded, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

St. Joseph License Office – 1301 Village Drive, St. Joseph, MO 64506

Cameron License Office – 508 Lana Drive, Cameron, MO 64429

Stanberry License Office – 130 W. First St., Stanberry, MO 64489

Plattsburg License Office – 102 E. Maple St., Plattsburg, MO 64477

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.

Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

Citizens may also renew vehicle and watercraft registrations by phone at (573) 751-1957, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

