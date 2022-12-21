MGT named to the Inc. 5000 and FSU Seminole 100 lists of fastest-growing companies in 2022

MGT

MGT accelerates growth to advance social impact and solve complex challenges in education, technology, and state and local government.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MGT, the leading provider of strategic technology, education and performance solutions for state, local and education government agencies, announced today that the company was named to the “Inc. 5000” and Florida State University’s "Seminole 100" list of fastest-growing companies in 2022.

The prestigious annual “Inc. 5000” list ranks U.S.-based, independent, privately held companies according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. MGT earned its place on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list with a 118% revenue increase, distinguishing the firm as one of the most successful, entrepreneurial companies that has navigated the nation’s recent economic challenges.

Many other well-known brands first gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list, including Microsoft, Patagonia, and UnderArmour. A full list of 2022 honorees, company profiles, and criteria can be found at Inc.com/inc5000.

The 2023 “Seminole 100” honorees list recognizes the 100 fastest-growing Florida State University (FSU) alumni-owned or alumni-led businesses each year. MGT, recognized in years prior, has placed on the list again by FSU as an entrepreneurial growth leader. The complete list of honorees and additional information is available at seminole100.fsu.edu/2023-honorees.

"We are honored to be recognized by both Inc. 5000 and Florida State University’s College of Business for our exceptional growth. MGT is committed to advancing the positive social impact we have on communities and public agency professionals across the country,” said MGT Chief Executive Officer, Trey Traviesa.

MGT continues to achieve high levels of organic revenue growth, augmented over the last several years by the completion of six acquisitions since 2020. The MGT family of businesses now includes technology-focused, Cira InfoTech and Layer 3 Communications, as well as education-focused, Davis Demographics, EH&A, Ed Direction, and Kitamba, establishing MGT as the leading provider of holistic education solutions in the country.

With a 400% growth in employees since 2021, the MGT team now consists of approximately 500 mission-driven experts who provide highly specialized solutions addressing mission-critical problems at the top of the public agency leadership agenda.

About MGT

MGT is a leading social impact and performance solutions firm that delivers organizational, financial and technology services and products to state, local, education, and technology clients across the U.S. and abroad. Over the last several years, MGT has expanded education and technology offerings with the addition of Davis Demographics, EH&A (Eric Hall & Associates), Kitamba, Ed Direction, Cira Infotech, and Layer 3 Communications. Leveraging a near-half-century track record and reputation, MGT’s industry experts' partner with thousands of public agencies to provide trusted solutions that improve business and economic performance to help communities thrive. Visit us at www.mgtconsulting.com or find us on social media.

