Opening of "Dushanbe Carpets" LLC in Shohmansur district of Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, December 20 - On December 20, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, put into operation the "Dushanbe Carpets" LLC on Zebuniso street, Shohmansur district of the capital.

The huge carpet factory was built in honor of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and "Years of Industrial Development - 2022-2026" by the domestic businessman Navruz Abdulloev. With the establishment and start of operation of the new production enterprise, 500 people have been provided with jobs and good salaries. The activity of the new industrial enterprise is carried out in two shifts, and a large number of employees are made up of local women and girls.

Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon was informed that 4 thousand 500 square meters of carpets of different shapes and sizes, national and European designs are produced in the new industrial enterprise. The annual capacity of the enterprise includes 1 million 500 thousand square meters of carpet.

Modern carpet weaving devices and equipment were imported from the famous company "VAN DE WIELE" of the Kingdom of Belgium that Tajik specialists installed and now fully manage the production lines.

According to specialists, the process of carpet production includes nine stages, from threading to weaving, finishing and packaging of finished products.

Modern carpet-weaving machines operate mechanically, and in the production process part of the work is performed by local specialists using auxiliary equipment.

Currently, the company produces carpets with sizes from 1 to 5 meters in width, from 2 to 6 meters in length, and even more depending on market requirements. Taking into account the taste and order of customers, any shape and size of carpets will be produced at the factory.

An administrative building and a modern hotel have been built on the territory of "Dushanbe Carpets" LLC.

The hotel building consists of 17 luxury and standard rooms, and it provides the company's specialists and employees with decent conditions for rest and recreation.

In order to present and make carpets available to customers, a modern shop for the sale of products has been established under the "Dushanbe Carpets" Company. In this store, customers have the opportunity to choose, order and buy their desired carpets at affordable prices. The purpose of establishing a point of sale is to further improve customer service. The purchased carpets are delivered to the cities and districts of the republic through the company's transport.

After getting acquainted with the production process, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, visited the exhibition of finished products, where a large list of carpets was presented. Head of State Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the quality of domestically produced carpets.

Carpets of various sizes, with different shapes and types and modern designs were presented at the exhibition. It was noted that more than 150 types of carpets with different designs and sizes are produced at the enterprise. On the carpets, national motifs are depicted in combination with modern art. Thus, the carpets produced by the new industrial enterprise, with their level, quality, shape, style and pattern, represent the ancient tradition of carpet weaving of the Tajik people.

According to officials, the annual demand for carpets in the country is 7.5 million square meters.

The management of "Dushanbe Carpets" LLC took steps to commission the second stage of the enterprise by March 2023. With the launching of the next stage, 500 new jobs will be created, and the capacity of the enterprise will be equal to 3 million square meters of carpet per year.

The Head of State assessed the establishment of this huge industrial enterprise as important for the implementation of the "Program for the development of the carpet industry in the Republic of Tajikistan for 2021-2025".

Currently, the export of domestically produced carpets to neighboring republics, including Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, has been established.

Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon expressed his gratitude to the domestic businessman for establishing a modern carpet-weaving factory in Dushanbe and attracting local residents to permanent employment, and gave useful advice and recommendations to the officials in order to strengthen the production capacity and export high-quality domestic products abroad.