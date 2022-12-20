Opening of building of the Department of the State Committee of National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan in Sino district of Dushanbe with residential apartments

TAJIKISTAN, December 20 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, inaugurated the building of the Department of the State Committee of National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, located in the Sino district of Dushanbe.

The new building consists of five floors and a basement, and on the upper floors there are service apartments.

The building has spacious and modern rooms and is suitable for the efficient work of the department's employees.

In the new building, there is also a gym for the training of industry employees, and a modern library is also at their service.

During the introduction, the employees of the security division in Sino district expressed their gratitude to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the country Emomali Rahmon for building such modern facilities and providing favorable working conditions.

Here, the Leader of the Nation presented the keys to the apartments for the families of the employees of this division in Sino district of Dushanbe.

During the visit, it was informed that a separate boiler was built to provide heat in the working rooms and living quarters, as well as other necessary working and living conditions were created.

The apartments consist of one and two rooms and are equipped with all household appliances. In particular, refrigerator, washing machine, carpet, TV and other necessary facilities are provided in newly built apartments. The spacious living rooms have been created with high quality art and have been completely modernized.

It should be said that the establishment of the department, taking into account the service apartments, is a logical continuation of the constant support and attention of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the employees of the country's power institutions, and the next step was a priceless gift for the employees of the department and their families.

Also, a modern children's playground with entertainment devices for children has been organized in the courtyard of the building, and a modern summerhouse and seats have been installed here for adults to relax.

During the sincere talks, Head of State Emomali Rahmon tasked the employees of this institution to always be vigilant and alert in the performance of their responsibilities and to use all their professional skills to protect and maintain the peace and prosperity of the Motherland.