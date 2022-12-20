Opening of new educational building at the Tajik State University of Finance and Economics in Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, December 20 - On December 20, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, jointly with the Chairman of Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, inaugurated a new educational building of the Tajik State University of Finance and Economics in Sino district of the capital.

The new educational building was built with high quality within the framework of the Action Plan in honor of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan in order to further increase the quality of education and training based on modern international standards in the light of the educational policy of the top leadership of the state and the Government of the country at the expense of special funds of the university with a modern design and project, taking into account the elements of national architecture.

The building consists of a basement and 5 floors.

Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon was informed that the new building is designed for 6,000 seats in two shifts, has 66 spacious lecture rooms, including laboratories of the department of customs activities, digital economy, the center of the educational bank and the department of monitoring and management of the quality of education. There are 25 working offices, 4 conference halls, lecture and dissertation council halls and other auxiliary facilities. Two modern elevators are also installed in the building.

During the acquaintance with the opportunities provided at the educational laboratory of the department of customs, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, paid attention to the modern training devices and equipment, which is the first experience in the higher educational institutions of the country, and demanded effective use of the existing conditions from the teachers and students.

This well-equipped educational classroom is equipped with a new X-ray examination device, surveillance cameras, red and green marking corridors on the border line, metal detector, monitor and other educational tools for practical training of students.

In this classroom, students have the opportunity to become more familiar with customs activities based on the application of theoretical knowledge in practice, and to work effectively as future specialists.

With the establishment of the educational and experimental laboratory of the digital economy in the new educational building of the Tajik State University of Finance and Economics, the quality and efficiency of this educational subject will be significantly increased based on modern requirements.

Since, modern information and communication equipment, video and audio recording devices have been installed in this laboratory, it is a complete and modern educational and experimental center from a technological and methodological point of view.

The establishment of this laboratory allows to further strengthen the process of digitalization of educational subjects, development of information and communication videos, audio and video lectures, and to introduce this effective method in the educational process.

At the same time, it provides software and laboratory equipment for students and graduate students to organize and implement scientific research, including the creation of scientific groups.

The center of the educational bank was established in order to fulfill the instructions and orders of the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon in the direction of ensuring the progress of the national banking system and in this way the development of the digital economy under the department of banking activities of the university.

The purpose of creating this center is to increase the level of theoretical and practical knowledge of students in the direction of the activity of the financial system in banking institutions. Using the available opportunities, the center will continue to train highly qualified personnel.

In the new educational building, the department of monitoring and quality of education also started to operate.

This department is considered as a constituent part of the university's educational board and was established in order to implement university-wide plans for improvement and implementation of programs and activities to control and develop the quality of education.

Using the devices and equipment installed in this department, specialists control the process of the quality of the implementation of educational programs in the structure of the institution, and its activities are carried out in accordance with the requirements of the education quality management program for higher vocational education institutions of the Republic of Tajikistan.

It should be emphasized that the State University of Finance and Economics of Tajikistan has 5 educational buildings, 6 faculties, 19 specialized departments and 8 general university departments. Specialists in the field of finance, economics, innovative and communication technologies, economic law, customs and statistical activities are trained in this educational institution.

In the university, 19 doctors of science, 140 candidates of science, 215 senior teachers and assistants and 373 teachers teach 9 thousand 468 students.

It was reported that in the 2022-2023 academic year, based on the plan, the admission of applicants to the university in 6 new specialties, including digital economy, economic security, state administration and law, computer security, economic cybernetics and public administration is envisaged. Currently, the university has 2300 pieces of modern information and communication equipment of various types.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, has approved the establishment of modern laboratories and innovative centers for the acquisition of professional skills for students in the new educational building of the State University of Finance and Economics of Tajikistan, in the direction of the implementation of educational plans and programs, especially the implementation of the goals of "Twenty years of study and development of natural, exact and mathematic sciences in the field of science and education" in 2020-2040, expressed satisfaction and gave specific instructions and assignments to the officials for the wide use of training opportunities.