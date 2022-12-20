Microplastics in the Environment are Now Entering the Blood Stream

The Department of Defense chose Formspace to supply the laboratory installations at the largest food and diagnostics lab in the USA, located in San Antonio, Texas.

Find out how to control the proliferation of plastic contamination in the environment and what the implications of them are for human health.

There is a major concern that the ingestion of microplastics could cause cancer, heart disease, organ damage, inflammation, oxidative stress, and disruptions to our immune and endocrine systems. ” — Formaspace