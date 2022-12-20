Prepare for possible closure of Iowa 415 bridge over Saylorville Lake Dec. 22 and 23

Posted on: December 20, 2022

AMES, Iowa – Dec. 20, 2022 – If you are traveling in the Polk City area later this week, you should be prepared for emergency closures of the Mile Long Bridge on Iowa 415 over Saylorville Lake. The Iowa Department of Transportation may need to close the bridge due to high winds from approximately 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 through Friday, Dec. 23. Check the 511 Traveler Information System for closure information, as the closures may happen any time on Thursday or Friday. We will be lighting up message boards at both ends of the bridge to make travelers aware of potential closures.

If you know you’re going to be in the area, you may want to plan another route in advance, especially if you drive a high-profile vehicle.

During high-wind events motorists are reminded of these safety tips:

Be aware of the weather and the potential for changing conditions and adjust your travel to avoid inclement weather if possible.

Avoid bridges or other locations that are higher up that could put your vehicle in a position to experience high wind gusts more readily.

Keep your distance from other vehicles, especially high-profile vehicles, because the wind could suddenly blow them over or into your lane.

Keep your hands firmly on the wheel and expect the unexpected.

Avoid distractions and concentrate of the task of driving.

Slow down.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#