Iowa 92 bridge over the North Skunk River east of Rose Hill is open to traffic

Posted on: December 20, 2022

FAIRFIELD, Iowa – Dec. 20, 2022 – If you are traveling on Iowa 92 in Mahaska County today you will now be able to travel across the Iowa 92 bridge over the North Skunk River east of Rose Hills.

The Iowa Department of Transportation will continue work on the next phase of the project in the spring as crews install permanent guardrail, finish grading, and final striping.

At that time, you will likely see some lane closures and use of a pilot car to help you through the construction zone.

As always, please drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. Whenever you’re driving, stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: Liz Finarty at 641-774-5056 or liz.finarty@iowadot.us