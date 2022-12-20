Submit Release
Iowa 92 bridge over the North Skunk River east of Rose Hill is open to traffic

Posted on: December 20, 2022


FAIRFIELD, Iowa – Dec. 20, 2022 – If you are traveling on Iowa 92 in Mahaska County today you will now be able to travel across the Iowa 92 bridge over the North Skunk River east of Rose Hills.

The Iowa Department of Transportation will continue work on the next phase of the project in the spring as crews install permanent guardrail, finish grading, and final striping. 

 At that time, you will likely see some lane closures and use of a pilot car to help you through the construction zone.

As always, please drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. Whenever you’re driving,  stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: Liz Finarty at 641-774-5056 or liz.finarty@iowadot.us

