FHP, FLHSMV Mourn the Loss of FHP Retired Colonel David H. Brierton Jr.

December 20, 2022





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Director Colonel Gene Spaulding released the following statement regarding the passing of Retired FHP Colonel David H. Brierton Jr:

“It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of Retired Colonel David H. Brierton Jr. Colonel Brierton was a valued member and leader of the Florida Highway Patrol for more than 32 years and served as the 11th Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. He will be truly missed by the entire FHP and FLHSMV family. We send our deepest condolences to the Brierton family – please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Colonel Brierton began his career with the Florida Highway Patrol in 1983 as part of the 69th Recruit Class, and faithfully served the residents and visitors of Florida for more than 32 years. He began his career in Miami-Dade, serving as a trooper and a sergeant. In 1989, he was promoted to lieutenant and relocated to Bradenton before being promoted to captain in 1993 and returning to south Florida where he supervised operations in Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties.

In 2003, he was promoted to major and assigned to FHP Headquarters in Tallahassee, where he supervised Investigations and Professional Compliance. In 2006, he was appointed lieutenant colonel and charged with oversight of Patrol Operations, Investigations, Contraband Interdiction, Emergency Operations, and Homeland Security. He was appointed colonel in 2011 and retired in 2015.

Prior to joining the Florida Highway Patrol, Colonel Brierton served in the Army as a military police officer.

Please keep the Brierton family in your thoughts and prayers. They ask for privacy at this time as they grieve this devastating loss.

