Voice Life Joins Newchip’s Global Series "A" Accelerator Program

Innovative technology company among top applicants selected for Newchip’s online accelerator

DUBAI, UAE, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voice Life, an innovative technology company that owns patent protected solutions to provide the world with clean, wireless and limitless energy was selected out of 1,000+ applicants into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program’s latest cohort.

The online accelerator provides the mentorship, connections and tools that growth-stage teams need to drive greater scale, expand business operations, and position their company for potential exit or acquisition. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 2,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $2.2 billion in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.

“When evaluating companies for our Series A Accelerator, we search for proven business models that are prepared to scale their strong revenues and traction quickly in order to gain further market share and increase their likelihood of industry disruption.”, says Brian Lee, Head of Product at Newchip. “We see real potential in Voice Life and are excited to integrate them into our global network of VCs, angel investors, and family offices seeking to invest in this particular space.”

Voice Life is on a mission to provide the world with clean, wireless and limitless energy for all electronic devices. Since launching in 2015 the company has completed several rounds of funding, created and developed ongoing worldwide patent protection strategy, developed 3 generations of prototypes, presented at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES), among many other things.

“Being part of the Newchip Accelerator program, we look forward to scale and grow the company, to meet an extensive array of experienced individuals and exchange business strategies and secure the series A funding.”, says Mihael Radoslovic, Chief Operating Officer at Voice Life. “We believe the acceptance into Newchip Accelerator program will support the development of our 4th generation prototype and company growth in preparations for our 2023 IPO.”

About Newchip
Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 2,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $2.2 billion in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/.


About Voice Life
Voice Life is an innovative technology company with the aim to provide the world with clean, wireless and limitless energy for all electronic devices. Voice Life’s internationally patented solutions will further accelerate the development of the IoT and change the way people interact with their smartphones and other electronic devices. Furthermore, Voice Life helps innovators tokenize their intellectual property by using blockchain technology, which allows Voice Life to further support science and innovation on a global scale. The tokenization of IPs will provide innovators with a modern, secure and effective way to raise revenue by selling a product in the form of a Fractional Non-Fungible Token (F-NFT).

Robert Smith
Voice Life
+1 888-502-2338
Info@voicelife.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Voice Life Joins Newchip’s Global Series "A" Accelerator Program

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Robert Smith
Voice Life
+1 888-502-2338 Info@voicelife.io
Company/Organization
Voice Life
IFZA Property FZCO Dubai Silicon, Oasis, DDP, Building A2
Dubai, None
United Arab Emirates
+1 888-502-2338
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Voice Life was founded in March, 2015, as an innovative technology company aiming to provide the world with clean, wireless and limitless energy for all electronic devices by utilizing blockchain scalable network and transceiver. Their internationally patented solutions will further accelerate the development of the IoT and change the way people interact with their electronic devices. Voice Life received a network infrastructure license in Dubai, UAE in March, 2022 and has successfully moved its HQ and all operations from the United States of America to Dubai, UAE where they can freely operate and further advance their wireless energy system. In December, 2022, Voice Life announced the acquisition of Pheneovate, a graphene materials supply chain corporation based in Sheridan, Wyoming. The acquisition will result in Pheneovate becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Voice Life. This strengthens the company's position in the graphene 2D materials market and the expansion of capabilities in the future development of quantum energy assets. VL F-NFT PLATFORM In early 2022 Voice Life introduced the opportunity for an individual to own a fraction of their intellectual property (IP) and technology in the form of a Fractional Non-Fungible Token, also known as F-NFT. Their F-NFT product is based upon Voice Life’s groundbreaking technology, and creates a brand new vehicle for producing up to 20 years of passive income to the F-NFT owners. To further support science and innovation on a global scale, in July 2022, Voice Life announced their plans to launch VL F-NFT Platform and at the same time received NFT's E-Marketplace Provider License in Dubai, UAE. Voice Life helps innovators tokenize their intellectual property (IP) by using blockchain technology which enables them to sell fractions of it in the form of an F-NFT. By representing IP in this way, companies are able to license, sell and commercialize IP. The tokenization of IP provides innovators with a modern, secure and effective way to raise revenue by selling a product (F-NFT).

http://www.voicelife.io

More From This Author
Voice Life Joins Newchip’s Global Series "A" Accelerator Program
Voice Life Acquires U.S. Based Graphene Firm Pheneovate
Voice Life Uses Blockchain In Making Renewable Energy a Reality
View All Stories From This Author