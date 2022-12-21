Voice Life Joins Newchip’s Global Series "A" Accelerator Program

Innovative technology company among top applicants selected for Newchip’s online accelerator

DUBAI, UAE, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voice Life, an innovative technology company that owns patent protected solutions to provide the world with clean, wireless and limitless energy was selected out of 1,000+ applicants into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program’s latest cohort.

The online accelerator provides the mentorship, connections and tools that growth-stage teams need to drive greater scale, expand business operations, and position their company for potential exit or acquisition. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 2,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $2.2 billion in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.

“When evaluating companies for our Series A Accelerator, we search for proven business models that are prepared to scale their strong revenues and traction quickly in order to gain further market share and increase their likelihood of industry disruption.”, says Brian Lee, Head of Product at Newchip. “We see real potential in Voice Life and are excited to integrate them into our global network of VCs, angel investors, and family offices seeking to invest in this particular space.”

Voice Life is on a mission to provide the world with clean, wireless and limitless energy for all electronic devices. Since launching in 2015 the company has completed several rounds of funding, created and developed ongoing worldwide patent protection strategy, developed 3 generations of prototypes, presented at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES), among many other things.

“Being part of the Newchip Accelerator program, we look forward to scale and grow the company, to meet an extensive array of experienced individuals and exchange business strategies and secure the series A funding.”, says Mihael Radoslovic, Chief Operating Officer at Voice Life. “We believe the acceptance into Newchip Accelerator program will support the development of our 4th generation prototype and company growth in preparations for our 2023 IPO.”

About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 2,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $2.2 billion in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/.



About Voice Life

Voice Life is an innovative technology company with the aim to provide the world with clean, wireless and limitless energy for all electronic devices. Voice Life’s internationally patented solutions will further accelerate the development of the IoT and change the way people interact with their smartphones and other electronic devices. Furthermore, Voice Life helps innovators tokenize their intellectual property by using blockchain technology, which allows Voice Life to further support science and innovation on a global scale. The tokenization of IPs will provide innovators with a modern, secure and effective way to raise revenue by selling a product in the form of a Fractional Non-Fungible Token (F-NFT).