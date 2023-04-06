Voice Life Launches Groundbreaking F-NFT Platform for Intellectual Property Monetization

Dynamic F-NFTs: A Transformative Approach to Monetize Intellectual Property with Game-Changing Passive Income and Investment Opportunities

DUBAI, UAE, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Voice Life, a pathfinder in the development of wireless energy technology and self-generating energy systems, announces the launch of its revolutionary Fractional Non-fungible Token (F-NFT) platform for the tokenization of Intellectual Property (IP). The platform, available at https://marketplace.voicelife.io/, provides an innovative new way for IP owners to monetize their IP and raise funds, while offering investors a unique opportunity to invest in cutting-edge companies.

Through this platform the F-NFT holders receive a share of the revenue generated by the underlying IP asset, thus creating a completely new way for the world to directly invest and profit from IP.

"We are excited to launch our F-NFT platform and offer a new opportunity for investors to earn passive income," said Robert Smith, Co-Founder of Voice Life. "Through the tokenization of intellectual property, we are creating a more inclusive investment landscape which allows a broader range of investors to participate. We believe this is a transformative development for the future of investing and we are proud to be leading the way."

The first offering on the platform is Voice Life’s own F-NFT. Voice Life minted 5000 F-NFTs representing 15% ownership in Voice Life’s 6 US granted patents and 22 international patents, with many more patents to be added in the future. The company’s first public round was sold out on The Binance NFT platform within a week. Currently the price of one F-NFT is $3500 but that price will increase with every new round.

The owners of Voice Life’s F-NFT are eligible to receive passive income for the whole duration of the patent protection which is up to 20 years. The F-NFT owners will receive:

15 % of the net licensing fees

15 % of the net product royalties

15% of the net revenue of Voice Life’s first product

15% of the net F-NFT platform licensing fees

Royalty payments will be distributed through Verge (XVG), a decentralized digital currency that operates on a distributed ledger technology, enabling Voice Life to provide a secure and reliable platform for its F-NFTs. Investors will receive a passive income stream through this collaboration. This is just the first of many use cases for Voice Life's F-NFT platform, as the company plans to expand into additional markets and industries in the near future.

About Voice Life:

Voice Life is a leading developer of innovative wireless energy technology that generates clean, limitless power by harvesting electromagnetic energy from a circuit. The company is committed to making the world a better place through the development of sustainable and eco-friendly technology.

About Verge:

Verge is a decentralized digital currency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.