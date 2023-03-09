Hex Carbon Technologies Launches Store and New Custom Graphene Products

A US based graphene materials supply chain corporation joins Voice Life family to support the wireless energy system creation

DUBAI, UAE, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In December of 2022, Voice Life, a Dubai, UAE-based technology company specializing in the development of a clean, wireless and limitless energy system, announced the acquisition of Pheneovate, a graphene materials supply chain corporation based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Pheneovate has since been renamed “Hex Carbon Technologies” and is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Voice Life. As part of the acquisition terms, Pheneovate Founder and CEO Logan Jenkins joined the Voice Life Executive team full-time.

Today, Voice Life is proud to announce that Hex Carbon Technologies has launched the first version of its website and store at https://hexcarbontech.com/, highlighting their capabilities in graphene and other advanced materials. Their standard, off-the-shelf products available for purchase include monolayer graphene, monolayer hexagonal Boron Nitride, and graphene-based dispersions and slurries.

Voice Life CEO Robert Smith states, "Since 2017, Pheneovate has supplied premium graphene and other advanced materials to companies in the aerospace, defense, and energy sectors. Logan has worked directly with researchers, scientists, and product development groups to bring their ideas to market and now focuses on doing the same for our team."

In addition to leading Hex Carbon Tech, Jenkins supports numerous Voice Life initiatives, including their graphene transceiver development.

Jenkins highlights, "I've worked with Voice Life for several years and provided them with custom graphene aerogels, 3D printing resins, batteries and supercapacitors, and graphene-enhanced composite master batches. Through Hex, we can now offer these same custom materials to other institutions around the world."

Smith adds, "The acquisition, new store and partners, and Jenkins on our team brings us one step closer to providing a continuous and sustainable source of wireless power".

Voice Life will showcase several of their wireless energy system developments in an online video presentation later in March.

About Voice Life:

Voice Life is a Dubai based technology company focused on developing sustainable wireless energy solutions. The company's mission is to create a wireless, limitless, sustainable and self-generating energy system. For more information, visit https://voicelife.io/

About Hex Carbon Technologies:

Hex Carbon Technologies is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Voice Life FZCO that specializes in graphene and other advanced materials. The company offers off-the-shelf products and custom graphene-based solutions to customers. For more information, visit https://hexcarbontech.com/.