Media Advisory: Supreme Court of Maryland to hold open meeting on proposed Maryland Rules changes dealing with electronic recordings of criminal cases
December 20, 2022
Government Relations and Public Affairs
187 Harry S. Truman Parkway
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
410-260-1488
Supreme Court of Maryland to hold open meeting on proposed Maryland Rules changes dealing with electronic recordings of criminal cases
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Supreme Court of Maryland will hold an open meeting via videoconferencing on proposed Rules changes submitted by the Standing Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure (Rules Committee) beginning at 2:30 p.m. The meeting and proposed changes are in light of the Memorandum Opinion and Judgment of the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, entered on December 9, 2022, declaring Code, Criminal Procedure Article, § 1-201 unconstitutional as applied to lawfully obtained audio or video recordings of criminal proceedings. See Soderberg v. Carrion, Civ. No. RDB 19-1559 (D. Md.).
The Rules Committee submitted its Two Hundred and Thirteenth Report, recommending the adoption, on an interim and emergency basis, of new Rule 16-504.1 and amendments to Rules 2-804, 16-502, 16-503, 16-504, 16-901, and 16-914. Interested persons are asked to consider the committee’s report and proposed Rules changes and to forward on or before January 4, 2023, any written comments they may wish to make to rules@mdcourts.gov or to Sandra F. Haines, Esq., Reporter, Rules Committee, 580 Taylor Avenue Annapolis, Maryland 21401.
WHO: Supreme Court of Maryland
WHAT: Open meeting on the Two Hundred and Thirteenth Report of the Rules Committee
WHEN: Friday, January 6, 2023, 2:30 p.m.
WHERE: Supreme Court of Maryland
Open meeting via videoconferencing
Webcast
NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs office, communications@mdcourts.gov or 410-260-1488, for questions. For information about the webcast and to request permission to address the Court, contact Gregory Hilton, Clerk, Supreme Court of Maryland, 410-260-1500 or 800-926-2583.
