Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley announces leadership team

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 20, 2022

CONTACT: Stewart Huntington, 605-773-3215

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley has announced the eight-member leadership team that will join him when he takes office next month.

“This is a team of professionals that I have worked with in the past, and I believe can handle the challenges ahead of us,” Jackley said. “These are the kind of dedicated leaders that belong in the Attorney General’s Office because of their experience and commitment to public service.”

Former Attorney General Mark Barnett returns to the office as the Chief Deputy. He began in that office as an Assistant Attorney General 42 years ago and served three terms as the South Dakota Attorney General. He also served 12 years as a Circuit Court Judge.

“This office and the people in this office have always been special to me,” Barnett said. “I am honored to be asked by the Attorney General to join him when he takes office.”

Jackley also has named:

*** Brent Kempema, Deputy Attorney General, Criminal Division.

*** Tony Mangan, Director of Communications.

*** Charlie McGuigan, Deputy Attorney General, Civil Division.

*** Chad Mosteller, Assistant Director, Division of Criminal Investigation, Field

Operations.

*** Dan Satterlee, Director, Division of Criminal Investigation.

*** Tiffany Stoeser, Assistant Director, Division of Criminal Investigation,

Administrative Operations.

*** Sarah Thorne, Deputy Attorney General, Appellate Division, which handles all

Of the state’s criminal appeals.

Jackley will take the oath of office on Jan. 7, 2023 and become South Dakota’s 33rd Attorney General. He previously had served as South Dakota’s United States Attorney from 2006-2009 and as South Dakota Attorney General from 2009-2019. He was elected this past November.

“I look forward to serving with such a dedicated team and to work with local law enforcement to make our communities even safer,” Jackley said. “I also want to thank current Attorney General Mark Vargo for his work in the office the last few months and his help during this transition.”

