Sayers Achieves a Solutions Partner For Infrastructure (Azure) Designation From Microsoft

Sayers is honored to be one of the first companies chosen by Microsoft for this designation.

VERNON HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vernon Hills, IL: Personalized IT solutions company, Sayers , is pleased to announce that they’ve received a Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure) Designation from Microsoft. Sayers is one of the first companies to attain this designation. A Solutions Partner designation shows a company’s broad technical capabilities in high-demand Microsoft Cloud solution areas.The Solutions Partner designation demonstrates a company’s experience, technical abilities, and skills in delivering excellent customer outcomes in specific areas, like Azure. Sayers is looking forward to helping more customers with their Azure infrastructure needs. They are also excited to be able to differentiate their organization with customers and their new designation.Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft, said, “I believe in empowering people and driving growth. What that means for you is that we want to empower your organization with capabilities, resources, and industry depth to serve customers best. And we will invest in your profitability and growth. This is what partnership means to me. So, thank you for your commitment and for the investment you’re making in our partnership and in delivering customer success.”About the Company:Sayers was founded in 1984 by former NFL player Gale Sayers. They pride themselves on providing personalized IT solutions designed to excel at solving the challenges that modern business leaders face. They have helped create, assess, and implement cybersecurity and other IT infrastructure solutions for their valued clientele. Their mission is to leverage cutting-edge technology to continuously improve their client’s IT infrastructure while fostering a strong rapport with them. This allows Sayers to offer the best solutions for each client’s distinctive challenges and empowers their clients to create an IT infrastructure that is uniquely suited to their individual needs. Contact Sayers today to learn more about their exceptional customer support and custom IT solutions.