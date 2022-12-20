Elastography Imaging Market to Account USD 7.80 Bn by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 9.23% by Forecast 2028
The elastography imaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 7.80 billion by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 9.23% in the above mentioned forecast period.
Elastography imaging is a type of method of diagnosis of soft tissues of patients. This detection of softness or hardness results in separating identifying any disorders with the patient. This imaging technique is used majorly in ultrasound or MRI to give a visual image of the diagnostic area. It is a minimally-invasive diagnostic method for detecting cancerous cell disparate biopsies which are generally quite painful.
Segmentation:
The elastography imaging market is segmented on the basis of technique, modality, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of technique, the elastography imaging market is segmented into ultrasound elastography imaging, 1D transient elastography, point shear-wave elastography, shear-wave elastography and magnetic resonance elastography.
On the basis of modality, the elastography imaging market is segmented into portableand on-platform.
Based on application, the elastography imaging market is segmented into radiology/general imaging, cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, urology, vascular, orthopedic and musculoskeletal and others.
The end user segment of elastography imaging market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, surgical centers and diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers and others.
Key Market Players:
The major players covered in the elastography imaging market report are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare NV/SA, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., SAMSUNG, FUJIFILM Corporation, ESAOTE SPA, Supersonic Imagine, Resoundant, Inc., Advanced Instrumentations, Carestream Health, Hologic Inc., BK Medical Holding Company, Inc., Medtronic, Shimadzu Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co., Ltd., and SonoScape Medical Corp, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Key Questions Answered
What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Elastography Imaging Market Growth & Sizing?
Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Elastography Imaging Market?
What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Elastography Imaging Market?
What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Elastography Imaging Market?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
