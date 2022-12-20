December 20 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Announces Year-End Hours of Service for Business Filing

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, December 20, 2022 - In observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Colorado Secretary of State's office will be closed Friday, December 23 (after 1 p.m.), Monday, December 26, Friday, December 30 (after 3 p.m.), and Monday, January 2.

Due to yearly maintenance, online services will be unavailable from 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 until noon on Sunday, January 1 and services like filing and searching will be affected.

Mergers or other paper documents must be received in the office no later than 3 p.m. on December 30. Do not wait until late afternoon on December 30 to submit your paper filings as circumstances beyond the Office’s control (weather, illness, etc.) may prohibit our ability to process your filing in the timeline you are attempting to achieve. Filings not received during scheduled business hours will be processed the next working business day.

You should plan ahead and file earlier by using a delayed effective date and time if necessary for filings that must be effective on December 31.

Filing deadlines will not be extended.

Email business@coloradosos.gov or call (303) 894-2200 with any questions.