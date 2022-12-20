Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,195 in the last 365 days.

December 20 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Announces Year-End Hours of Service for Business Filing

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Colorado state seal

News Release

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Media contacts
303-860-6903
Annie Orloff - annie.orloff@coloradosos.gov
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, December 20, 2022 - In observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Colorado Secretary of State's office will be closed Friday, December 23 (after 1 p.m.), Monday, December 26, Friday, December 30 (after 3 p.m.), and Monday, January 2.

Due to yearly maintenance, online services will be unavailable from 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 until noon on Sunday, January 1 and services like filing and searching will be affected.

Mergers or other paper documents must be received in the office no later than 3 p.m. on December 30. Do not wait until late afternoon on December 30 to submit your paper filings as circumstances beyond the Office’s control (weather, illness, etc.) may prohibit our ability to process your filing in the timeline you are attempting to achieve. Filings not received during scheduled business hours will be processed the next working business day.

You should plan ahead and file earlier by using a delayed effective date and time if necessary for filings that must be effective on December 31.

Filing deadlines will not be extended.

Email business@coloradosos.gov or call (303) 894-2200 with any questions.

You just read:

December 20 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Announces Year-End Hours of Service for Business Filing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.