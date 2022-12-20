E3 Firearms Association Is Proud to Announce a Strategic Alliance with the US Deputy Sheriff’s Association
The Two Associations Will Work Together to Bring World Class Education and Content to Each Other’s PlatformsBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E3 Firearms Association and the United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association (USDSA) announced today that they have entered into a strategic alliance to benefit members of both E3 Firearms Association, and those that the USDSA works with and trains on a daily basis.
USDSA’s nationally acclaimed training staff introduces and reinforces tactics and concepts which are easily learned and maintained, and give law enforcement officers the flexibility to deal with the countless challenging situations they encounter daily. This alliance involves sharing and developing content between each other and helping both sides train, guide, empower and increase growth. Furthermore, E3 Firearms Association will help the USDSA by increasing their reach with the content USDSA develops by sharing and promoting their training materials, content and lessons to much more vast audience that consists of both law enforcement and civilians.
“E3 Association analytical research shows that collaborating and innovating together with our partners and alliances is critical to addressing the emerging needs of our members,” said Joshua Volpe, Vice President of Marketing of E3 Association. “With our strategic alliance with USDSA, we are doing just that: accelerating the pace in which we bring educational solutions and content to our members, and to the agencies USDSA works with, to drive tangible value.”
Another important goal for USDSA is to supply much-needed safety equipment to smaller, underfunded law enforcement entities at no charge to the department, including ballistic equipment (body armor, helmets, and shields), preliminary breath testers (PBTs), drug identification kits, emergency belt trauma kits, tactical flashlights, spike strips, and other safety equipment for the protection of law enforcement and the communities they serve.
About E3 Association
E3 Association is a leading purveyor of online and offline hybrid membership programs, bringing unique experiences to the different outdoor lifestyles and sports vertices. E3 Association and its family of brands are here to empower, educate and entertain through each entity of E3 Association. Each of our brands offers the tools to help discover, create, and improve your passion and experience. To learn more, visit https://e3association.com or https://www.e3firearmsassociation.com today.
About United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association
The United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association (USDSA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the support of law enforcement, their families, and their communities through equipment donations, a highly acclaimed national training program, End of Watch donations, and citizen awareness programs. A major part of their organization offers a highly acclaimed national training program presented free of charge to officers across the United States.
Learn more at https://www.usdeputy.org/about.html
