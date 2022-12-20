Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction Market Expected to Reach USD 24.13 Bn by Forecast 2029
Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled "Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction Market" with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. Market penetration-increasing tactics such as new product releases, geographical expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions are discussed. This study of the Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction market focuses on numerous submarkets that are anticipated to grow rapidly in terms of revenue throughout the study's approximate forecast time frame.
Over the years, there has been rise in the prevalence of orthopedic illnesses, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis (OA), and lower extremity ailments. According to the Arthritis Foundation, by 2040, more than 78 million people in the U.S. aged 18 and above are expected to be diagnosed with arthritis. Increased orthopedic illnesses, osteoporosis and osteoarthritis (OA) have accelerated the adoption of orthopedic joint reconstruction. The orthopedic joint reconstruction market is largely influenced by surging focus of key players towards technological advances. These determinants aid the market to show substantial growth over the forecasted period.
The orthopedic joint reconstruction market was valued at USD 17.77 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 24.13 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “knee” accounts for the largest joint type segment in the orthopedic joint reconstruction market within the forecasted period because there is growing geriatric populace which further increases the old-age disorders such as osteoporosis and arthritis. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Segmentation:
The orthopedic joint reconstruction market is segmented on the basis of product type, joint type, procedure, technique, biomaterial and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product Type
Demineralized Bone Matrix
Allograft
Bone Morphogenetic Protein
Viscosupplementation Products
Synthetic Bone Substitutes
Others
On the basis of product type, the orthopedic joint reconstruction market is segmented into demineralized bone matrix, allograft, bone morphogenetic protein, viscosupplementation products, synthetic bone substitutes and others.
Joint Type
Knee
Hip
Shoulder
Ankle
Other
On the basis of joint type, the orthopedic joint reconstruction market is segmented into knee, hip, shoulder, ankle and other. The knee segment is projected to dominate the market because there is growing geriatric populace which further increases the old-age disorders such as osteoporosis and arthritis.
Procedure
Total
Partial
Others
On the basis of procedure, the orthopedic joint reconstruction market is segmented into total, partial and others.
Technique
Joint Replacement
Implants
Bone Graft
Osteotomy
Arthroscopy
Resurfacing
Arthrodesis
On the basis of technique, the orthopedic joint reconstruction market is segmented into joint replacement, implants, bone graft, osteotomy, arthroscopy, resurfacing and arthrodesis.
Biomaterial
Metallic
Polymeric
Ceramic
Natural
On the basis of biomaterial, the orthopedic joint reconstruction market is segmented into metallic, polymeric, ceramic and natural.
End User
Hospitals and Ambulatory Centers
Research and Academic Institute
On the basis of end-user, the orthopedic joint reconstruction market is bifurcated into hospitals and ambulatory centers and research and academic institute.
Key Market Players:
Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)
Stryker (U.S.)
Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)
Smith+Nephew (U.K.)
Arthrex, Inc (U.S.)
Exactech, Inc (U.S.)
Corin Group (U.K.)
DJO LLC (U.S.)
Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co.,Ltd (China)
Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
GROUP FH ORTHO communication (U.S.)
Limacorporate S.p.a. (Italy)
Japan MDM, Inc (Japan)
PETER BREHM GmbH (Germany)
Exactech, Inc (U.S.)
United Orthopedic Corporation (Taiwan)
Key Questions Answered
What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction Market Growth & Sizing?
Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction Market?
What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction Market?
What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction Market?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
