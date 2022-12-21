Infinity Rehab Therapist Becomes APTA Vice President
EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Physical Therapy Association Oregon (APTA Oregon) has selected Andrea Doepker, PT, DPT, and Senior Director of Rehab with Infinity Rehab, as Vice President of the APTA Oregon Board of Directors. Doepker will assume her role January 1, 2023. She has previously served on the board as a Director for three years.
As Vice President, she will lead the effort to establish a culture of recognition with APTA Oregon. Additionally, she will support strategic planning and initiatives and act as a liaison for task forces and committees, among several other responsibilities.
APTA Oregon, a chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association, was incorporated in 1954 as an Oregon non-profit entity. The association's purpose is to meet the physical therapy needs of the general public and its members through the development and improvement of physical therapy education, practice and research.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity to continue to serve on the APTA Oregon board,” stated Doepker. “I stand behind their mission to improve people’s health and quality of life by advancing physical therapy practice and education, as well as increasing awareness and understanding of the benefits of physical therapy.”
Infinity Rehab’s Senior Director of Human Resources, Derek Fenwick, congratulates Doepker on her selection to the board.
“I congratulate Andrea on being selected to represent our company and the physical therapy profession as Vice President,” Fenwick stated.
About Infinity Rehab
Founded in 1999 and based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab is a leading provider of occupational, physical, and speech therapy services in skilled nursing facilities, assisted, independent, and memory care facilities, hospitals, and patients' homes. Infinity Rehab is your "one-stop shop" for therapy services, including contract therapy, therapy management, outpatient therapy, and wellness programs. Through the leadership of industry-recognized experts, Infinity Rehab serves over 200 customers across 18 states. In addition, Infinity Rehab has been proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.
For more information, please visit InfinityRehab.com.
Infinity Rehab
8100 SW Nyberg Rd, Suite 200
Tualatin, OR 97013
