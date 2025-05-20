Infinity Rehab Forms Partnership with Robison Health & Rehabilitation Center

Infinity Rehab is excited to provide therapy services and quality care for their newest client, Robison Health & Rehabilitation Center.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinity Rehab , a therapy and rehab services company, is pleased to partner with and provide therapy services for Robison Health & Rehabilitation Center at Cedar Sinai Park effective May 5, 2025.Nestled in the City of Roses is Cedar Sinai Park . The campus provides services for elders in all faiths based on Jewish values and traditions. Robison Health & Rehabilitation Center serves skilled nursing residents. Other parts of the campus feature assisted living apartments, in-home care services, and adult day services. The campus sits on 27 acres in a quaint, wooded area of Portland, complete with walking paths. Cedar Sinai Park has served elders for over 100 years.With this new partnership, Robison Health & Rehabilitation Center can optimize their current high-quality therapy and rehab services, and Infinity Rehab expands their footprint in the state of Oregon. Infinity Rehab is a leader in providing a full suite of therapy services for a variety of care facilities. Through their evidence-based Clinical Model, Infinity Rehab delivers therapy that improves outcomes and reduces rehospitalization rates."We’re excited to bring Infinity Rehab’s therapy services to the Robison community," said Mike Billings, President and Co-Founder of Infinity Rehab. "Our shared values make this partnership a natural fit, and I’m eager to see the positive impact we’ll create together."Nicole Haltiner, Director of Nursing Services (DNS) for Robison Health Center, is equally excited about this new venture."We’re excited to welcome Infinity Rehab’s therapy services to Robison," noted Haltiner. "I’m confident their expertise will strengthen the quality of care we provide and make a meaningful difference in the lives of our residents."Infinity Rehab is proud to partner with Robison Health & Rehabilitation Center at Cedar Sinai Park as Infinity Rehab therapists continually strive to live by their core mission of setting the standard in rehabilitation for successful aging by delivering the best of science with the art of caring. Learn more about Infinity Rehab on their Facebook page and Cedar Sinai Park on their Facebook page.About Infinity RehabFounded in 1999 and based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients and residents call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves nearly 100 skilled nursing, long-term care, home health, and hospital programs across 18 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive yearsFor more information, visit InfinityRehab.com.Infinity Rehab8100 SW Nyberg St, Suite 200Tualatin, OR. 97062

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.