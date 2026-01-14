Stacey Turner Promoted to Chief Operations Officer for Infinity Rehab

Infinity Rehab announces the promotion of Stacey Turner to Chief Operations Officer, recognizing her leadership and operational expertise.

TUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinity Rehab , a therapy and rehab services company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Stacey Turner, SLP, from Vice President of Operations to Chief Operations Officer (COO), effective January 1, 2026.Stacey joined Infinity Rehab shortly after its founding in 1999 and has played a pivotal role in shaping the organization’s growth, culture, and operational excellence. Her deep institutional knowledge, strong leadership, and unwavering commitment to Infinity Rehab’s mission have made a lasting impact on both team members and clients across the country.Throughout her tenure, Stacey has consistently led with integrity, clarity, and a people-first mindset. Her operational expertise and thoughtful approach have helped drive high-quality service delivery while supporting sustainable growth.In her expanded role as COO, Stacey will oversee enterprise-wide operations, focusing on scaling Infinity Rehab’s services while maintaining the industry-leading quality, outcomes, and partnerships the organization is known for.“Stacey’s leadership has been instrumental to who we are today,” noted President and Co-Founder, Mike Billings. “Infinity Rehab will be stronger because of her continued dedication and vision, and we are grateful for her ongoing commitment to our organization.”Infinity Rehab congratulates Stacey Turner on this well-deserved promotion and looks forward to the continued impact of her leadership. Learn more about Infinity Rehab on their Facebook page.About Infinity RehabFounded in 1999 and based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients and residents call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves nearly 100 skilled nursing, long-term care, home health, and hospital programs across 18 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for three years.For more information, visit InfinityRehab.com.Infinity Rehab8100 SW Nyberg St, Suite 200Tualatin, OR. 97062

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.