Infinity Rehab Honored with Third Great Place to Work Certification

Infinity Rehab has received a third Great Place to Work Certification, exceeding the 65% benchmark with an 85% approval rating.

TUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinity Rehab , a therapy services provider since 1999, has been certified a Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work© Institute for a third time. To earn Great Place to Work Certification, organizations must reach a minimum Trust Index™ score of 65%, which reflects about seven out of ten employees reporting a positive workplace experience. Infinity Rehab far exceeded this benchmark, with 85% of employees saying it’s a great place to work—28 points higher than the national average of 57% for companies of similar size.Great Place to Work Certification criteria are the global standard for quantifying and benchmarking the employee experience. Using the Great Place To Work Trust Model and the Trust Index Survey, the questions and statements evaluate workplace culture from the perspective that matters the most — the employee — offering the most comprehensive picture on the market of the internal health of an organization.According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 15 times more likely to choose a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work."Great Place to Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Infinity Rehab stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."Infinity Rehab President Mike Billings calls out Infinity Rehab employees for contributing to this honor.“Receiving this certification once again is a meaningful achievement,” Billings shared. “It speaks to the way our employees consistently support one another and uphold our culture of excellence, respect, and integrity.”He continued, “I’m honored to be part of this organization and proud that our team members truly feel Infinity Rehab is a great place to work.”Keep up with all the great things Infinity Rehab clinicians are doing on Facebook About Infinity RehabFounded in 1999 and based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients and residents call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves nearly 100 skilled nursing, long-term care, home health, outpatient, and hospital programs across 18 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work© for a third time in 2025.For more information, visit InfinityRehab.com.Infinity Rehab8100 SW Nyberg St, Suite 200Tualatin, OR. 97062###

